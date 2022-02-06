Wait… it sold for how much?

A couple weeks back, we posted about a 2020 Bowman Chrome baseball card of Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez.

The card was up for auction through Goldin Auctions with an end date of Feb. 5, and was already over $151,000 at that time.

Well, it’s Feb. 6 today. So how much did the card sell for?

Final Sale Price: $474,000 An all-time record for any Jasson Dominguez card. pic.twitter.com/Q2W9XufNFf — Goldin (@GoldinCo) February 6, 2022

That’s a big price tag for a player who might not take a major league swing for two more years.

The speculative market on Dominguez has been up and down for the past 15 months. If you want to jump on the Jasson train, there’s one more card still available; the auction closes on Sunday night.