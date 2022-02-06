Jasson Dominguez

Wait… it sold for how much?

A couple weeks back, we posted about a 2020 Bowman Chrome baseball card of Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez.

The card was up for auction through Goldin Auctions with an end date of Feb. 5, and was already over $151,000 at that time.

Well, it’s Feb. 6 today. So how much did the card sell for?

That’s a big price tag for a player who might not take a major league swing for two more years.

The speculative market on Dominguez has been up and down for the past 15 months. If you want to jump on the Jasson train, there’s one more card still available; the auction closes on Sunday night.

 

Tab Bamford
Tab has written about MLB, the NHL and the NFL for more than a decade for publications including The Fourth Period, Bleacher Report and La Vida Baseball. He is the author of two books about the Chicago Blackhawks and has been credentialed for the MLB All-Star Game and postseason and multiple Stanley Cup Finals. He is the co-host of the Line Drive Radio podcast.