Which players have the most to gain in this year’s senior showcase?

The 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl is today. Over the past week, players from across the country have worked out with NFL coaching staffs to show what they can do in an all-star showcase environment.

If you’re watching the game — and any Giants and/or Jets fan should with both teams having two top-ten picks — here are a few names to watch.

First, the details of the game.

DATE: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Saturday, February 5, 2022 TIME: 2:30pm ET

2:30pm ET TELEVISION: NFL Network

Who to watch:

Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Bryant won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. He’s been overshadowed by teammate Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner in draft prep, but he’s a legit NFL caliber corner who might be tremendous value for a team looking for a starter in the second or third round. He was an AFCA and Walter Camp first-team All-America and finished his college career with 10 interceptions and 45 passes defended – second among active players.

Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Tolbert’s name has been intriguing for draft scouts since last year. He was a preseason first-team All-America by Pro Football Network and Lindy’s considers him the top deep threat in the 2022 NFL Draft class. He’s listed at 6-3 and 190 pounds and could be a name we hear early in the second round of the 2022 draft.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

Likely has emerged as one of the top tight ends in the upcoming draft class. He was voted a second-team All-America by Walter Camp, the Pro Football Network and Football Writers Association of America. He’s listed at 6-4 and 240 pounds and could be an intriguing name for a team looking to add a dynamic tight end in the middle rounds. He closed his career with two touchdowns and 96 receiving yards in Coastal’s bowl win against Northern Illinois.

Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Raimann, a native of Austria, is one of Mel Kiper’s sleepers at offensive tackle in this year’s class. He moved to tackle from tight end before the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He’s listed at 6-7 and 305 pounds and could be a strong candidate for the second round.

Amaré Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech

Barno is a fascinating prospect for teams looking to add a pass rusher in the middle rounds. He personally impacted Sam Howell’s draft stock and North Carolina’s season with a game-wrecking performance in early September; he was credited with 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks of Howell, who was the top quarterback prospect at the time. He’s listed at 6-6 and 245 pounds.