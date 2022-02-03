A tough, winless night in New York.

Last night wasn’t good for our teams. An ugly 0-3 with two losses to bad teams — the Sacramento Kings and Seattle Kraken — made for a rough Wednesday evening.

And we’ve got nothing of note to watch tonight. Without any of our NBA or NHL teams in action, here’s what we’re watching tonight:

CBB: #7 UCLA @ #3 Arizona — 8 PM ET

#7 UCLA @ #3 Arizona — 8 PM ET CBB: #15 USC @ Arizona State — 11 PM ET

#15 USC @ Arizona State — 11 PM ET Golf: First Round — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

#ProBowlSkills is back tonight! You rolling with AFC or NFC? 📺: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown | 7pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/myRlw5cSol — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2022

Memphis too hot for Knicks

The world was waiting to watch Ja Morant at MSG last night. But it was Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr. who stole the show.

Ja had 23 points and nine assists and was a team-leading plus-13 in the game. Jackson had 26 points and 10 rebounds. Williams dropped a career-high 21.

LONG LIVE THE KING SULLAS DORSEY🤍 We dreamed about playing at MSG mannnn this one was for you 🕊🙏🏾 https://t.co/9Qs084ZY2m — Ziaire Williams (@therealZiaire) February 3, 2022

They lost to… the Kings?

The Nets had both Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the court last night but still, somehow, found a way to lose in Sacramento to the lowly Kings.

Sacramento out-scored the Nets 29-15 in the fourth quarter to take the win. These are games you just cannot lose this time of year if you’re the Nets.

the double-double machine is back at it again 🙌

@TyHaliburton22 finishes the night with his 13th double-double (12 PTS, 11 AST) of the season. pic.twitter.com/hPaMGkssgO — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 3, 2022

Islanders fall at home

The Seattle Kraken came into UBS Arena and beat the Islanders last night. That’s a game the Islanders — who have been playing better over the past few weeks — cannot lose if they want to climb back into the playoff chase.

Chicago nightmare

There was a lot of buzz on social media and the TNT national broadcast last night about a town hall-style meeting the Chicago Blackhawks hosted.

In it, owner Rocky Wirtz went off on a couple reporters for asking very reasonable questions about the sexual assault lawsuit they settled recently and the team’s attendance being significantly down.

Here’s the full segment/video. Just ridiculous from Rocky Wirtz. pic.twitter.com/9k9QxKW0gI — Wally Maz (@WallMaz35) February 3, 2022

What a trainwreck! Not that New Yorkers can throw much shade about owners being bad (cough Dolan cough) but this was a terrible look.

The Mamba Valuable Player

The NBA announced their All-Star Game MVP award will now bear the name of Kobe Bryant. A wonderful honor for a player who won that award four times in his historic career.