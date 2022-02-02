Ja Morant plays MSG tonight.
The Nets comeback came up short. The Devils gave up seven goals on their home ice to the Maple Leafs. And Tom Brady retired.
Thankfully, the Rangers showed up to play and won 5-2 against one of the best teams in the league, the Florida Panthers.
But we’re all waiting for tonight’s game at Madison Square Garden. Ja Morant comes to town!
Here’s what we’re watching tonight:
- NHL: Kraken @ Islanders — 7 PM ET
- NBA: Grizzlies @ Knicks — 7:30 PM ET
- NBA: Nets @ Kings — 10 PM ET
- CBB: Binghamton @ Stony Brook — 7 PM ET
Big Rangers win
The Rangers welcomed one of the best teams in the NHL to MSG last night — and put it on them. Chris Kreider continued his marvelous season with two goals and an assist and Artemi Panarin pitched in a three-point night. This was a huge win for the Rangers.
Garden's happy, we're happy. #NoQuitInNY | @JagermeisterUSA pic.twitter.com/TIvUhLBZTx
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 2, 2022
Bidding on a Martian?
We previously reported on the auction to buy an incredibly rare cards of Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez. The bidding closes on Saturday, and is now at $161,000. Are you in?
Adios, TB12
With all of the news and comments about Tom Brady retiring from the NFL, New York fans will always have two special games in their hearts. And NBC New York nailed it in this tweet.
#BREAKING: Tom Brady, who lost 2 Super Bowls to the Giants during his legendary 22-year NFL career, retires; see his full message here https://t.co/xJUpRDfznQ
— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 1, 2022
Eli Manning won the day, however.
Congrats on your retirement Tom. pic.twitter.com/uXvRMO1BhE
— Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 1, 2022
Comeback comes up short
The Nets tried to come back in Arizona late last night but didn’t have enough. They lost 121-111. James Harden had 22 points and 10 assists and Kyrie Irving had 26 points; they were minus-11 and minus-17, respectively.
James ➡️ Clax Attack pic.twitter.com/zqB061YZpd
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 2, 2022
Team for Sale
The Denver Broncos are on the market! There have been rumors for months that they would be, and now the expectation is that they can bring more than $4 billion. But can the new owners find a quarterback?
The Pat Bowlen Trust announced today the beginning of a sale process for the Denver Broncos.
Joe Ellis: “Whoever emerges as the new owner will certainly understand what the team means to our great fans and this community.” pic.twitter.com/ubfPc4TjID
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 1, 2022
