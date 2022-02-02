tom brady
The GOAT announced Tuesday he’s calling it quits.

It was a crazy near-72 hours.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter initially reported Saturday Tom Brady was to retire. Tom’s father, Tom Sr., then reportedly said his son hadn’t made a decision yet. It was also reported Brady told Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht he hadn’t yet figured out his future.

Then, Tuesday arrived, and we received some clarity. That morning was when the legendary quarterback took to social media to officially announce he’s walking away from the game.

Twenty-two seasons, 15 Pro Bowls, seven Super Bowl titles later — the end is finally here.

From his greatness on the field to the sheer maturity and class that he portrayed (and still portrays) off of it, Brady has garnered a great deal of respect from both current and former players, many of whom came together to commemorate Tom’s miraculous career and congratulate him on it…

And finally, the best congratulations of them all…

