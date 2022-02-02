The GOAT announced Tuesday he’s calling it quits.

It was a crazy near-72 hours.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter initially reported Saturday Tom Brady was to retire. Tom’s father, Tom Sr., then reportedly said his son hadn’t made a decision yet. It was also reported Brady told Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht he hadn’t yet figured out his future.

Then, Tuesday arrived, and we received some clarity. That morning was when the legendary quarterback took to social media to officially announce he’s walking away from the game.

Twenty-two seasons, 15 Pro Bowls, seven Super Bowl titles later — the end is finally here.

From his greatness on the field to the sheer maturity and class that he portrayed (and still portrays) off of it, Brady has garnered a great deal of respect from both current and former players, many of whom came together to commemorate Tom’s miraculous career and congratulate him on it…

Peyton Manning on Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/Nt9F2NPGeC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2022

Tom Brady is the GOAT pic.twitter.com/7dUnTLQt80 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 1, 2022

Congrats to the Greatest. @TomBrady #12 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 1, 2022

Congratulation @tombrady on a career we will never see the likes of again. No one has done more for our game or represented the game and themselves better than you. Enjoy your beautiful family and much deserved “retirement” — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) February 1, 2022

Congrats @tombrady on an amazing 22-year career. 7 Super Bowls (wish it was 6) and countless other records will be hard for anyone to pass. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/h85UvWUbMA — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) February 1, 2022

i think its great giselle let @TomBrady retire hopefully shell let him keep @RobGronkowski in the yard — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) February 1, 2022

"I can't say enough good stuff about Tom Brady.. I'm a little surprised & I think he could play another year or 2" ~@adamvinatieri#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/lOihzhOegv — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 1, 2022

Congratulations to the best to ever do it, it’s been a pleasure to watch and learn from you my entire life. It was an honor to share the field with you @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/iti62EkG1U — Zachary Wilson (@ZachWilson) February 1, 2022

And finally, the best congratulations of them all…

Congrats on your retirement Tom. pic.twitter.com/uXvRMO1BhE — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 1, 2022

