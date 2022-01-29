tom brady
Tom Brady is finally hanging it up…or is he?

The end has arrived. We never thought it would, but the conclusion of a miraculous football career is upon us.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who many dub the “GOAT” given his incredible on-field achievements across 22 years with both the Patriots and Buccaneers, is retiring.

Brady leaves behind an incredible legacy, one that included 15 Pro Bowls, six All-Pro selections, three league MVPs, seven Super Bowl titles, and him being at the helm of the greatest dynasty in the history of pro sports.

Tom’s final game thus came last weekend, when he and the Bucs came up short in their Divisional Round loss to the Rams.

What a career. What a competitor. What a human being.

Congrats to Tom and his family.

Update (Sunday, 1:30 p.m. ET)

Okay, so it’s been a crazy 24 hours.

We actually can’t confirm if Brady is retiring — no one can.

The initial report from Schefter (which is the one you can find above) states that Brady is hanging it up after 22 years in the league. But conflicting reports have followed.

Don Yee, Brady’s agent, reportedly had this to say…

Per Michael Silver of Bally Sports, Brady informed Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht he hasn’t made a decision on his future.

Also, according to Kylen Mills of KRON4 News (San Francisco Bay Area), Tom Brady Sr. states the following…

There will surely be more twists and turns to this story. Maybe Brady is done after all, or maybe he’s sticking around in 2022 to further crush father time.

