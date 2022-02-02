We’ve got a new name for the division rival. And it’s… something.

The long-awaited day arrived on Wednesday. The artist formerly known as the Washington Football Team went all-out in their announcement of the new name for the organization.

We’ve got a new Twitter handle, a new logo and a new team hashtag.

The Washington Commanders are now part of the NFC East.

One legacy. One unified future. We are the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Eav9NOV5Mm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

So, how do we feel about these new jerseys?

Burgundy & Gold x Black & Bold pic.twitter.com/P8vZAoAEJD — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

The future of Washington football is here #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/MwkCLTkVAA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

Social media has had a day already discussing the new name. Some are arguing over which organization did the worst job in renaming their historic franchise: the Cleveland Guardians in baseball or the Commanders?

pic.twitter.com/zIgsS9EWaS — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) February 2, 2022

Rebranding is always gonna be tough and I think “The Washington Commanders” is a good name.. Now of course.. They’re gonna be called The Commies.. they’re red.. in the Nation’s capital but nonetheless.. Commanders is a good name — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 2, 2022

This group has been testing out a bunch of chants this morning. You all had some strong opinions on the Farmers Insurance turned makeshift @commanders chant 🤣 https://t.co/jW2PaBTv8q pic.twitter.com/alIwUchCoi — Kristen Powers (@Kristen7News) February 2, 2022

"Commanders Displace Redskins" also a headline in 1890 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 2, 2022