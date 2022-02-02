We’ve got a new name for the division rival. And it’s… something.
The long-awaited day arrived on Wednesday. The artist formerly known as the Washington Football Team went all-out in their announcement of the new name for the organization.
We’ve got a new Twitter handle, a new logo and a new team hashtag.
The Washington Commanders are now part of the NFC East.
One legacy. One unified future.
So, how do we feel about these new jerseys?
Social media has had a day already discussing the new name. Some are arguing over which organization did the worst job in renaming their historic franchise: the Cleveland Guardians in baseball or the Commanders?
Rebranding is always gonna be tough and I think “The Washington Commanders” is a good name..
Now of course.. They’re gonna be called The Commies.. they’re red.. in the Nation’s capital but nonetheless.. Commanders is a good name
This group has been testing out a bunch of chants this morning. You all had some strong opinions on the Farmers Insurance turned makeshift @commanders chant 🤣 https://t.co/jW2PaBTv8q pic.twitter.com/alIwUchCoi
"Commanders Displace Redskins" also a headline in 1890
As if Washington couldn't have botched the name enough-
They literally stole their motto from the AAF's San Antonio Commanders.
Zero originality. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/0k2Y2oBGPu
