Washington Commanders
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve got a new name for the division rival. And it’s… something.

The long-awaited day arrived on Wednesday. The artist formerly known as the Washington Football Team went all-out in their announcement of the new name for the organization.

We’ve got a new Twitter handle, a new logo and a new team hashtag.

The Washington Commanders are now part of the NFC East.

So, how do we feel about these new jerseys?

Social media has had a day already discussing the new name. Some are arguing over which organization did the worst job in renaming their historic franchise: the Cleveland Guardians in baseball or the Commanders?

What do you think of Washington’s new name? Let us know on Twitter!

Tab Bamford
Tab has written about MLB, the NHL and the NFL for more than a decade for publications including The Fourth Period, Bleacher Report and La Vida Baseball. He is the author of two books about the Chicago Blackhawks and has been credentialed for the MLB All-Star Game and postseason and multiple Stanley Cup Finals. He is the co-host of the Line Drive Radio podcast.