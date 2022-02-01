The rumors are true apparently. That’s it for TB12.

After a long weekend of speculation and agents, parents and players refuting the reports from ESPN and others, we now know that we have seen the last of Tom Brady on an NFL field.

Brady announced his retirement on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

Brady, 44, walks away after leading the league in passing but a tough loss in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Every metric tells us Brady is the greatest to ever play the position. His rings are an exclamation point on a career that has statistics the likes of which we’ve never seen before.

His 84,520 are more than 4,000 more than Drew Brees, who finished his career as the all-time leader just a short time ago. They’re almost 13,000 more than Peyton Manning, who ranks third all-time.

His 624 passing touchdowns are 53 more than Brees, who ranks second all-time there as well.

Brady orchestrated some of the greatest individual seasons and postseason performances we’ve ever seen. Some people will love him, others will hate him. But there’s no denying his greatness.

And, now, it’s official. Brady will start writing his induction speech for Canton.