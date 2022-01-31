The Avalanche may never lose at home.

The NHL All-Star break is approaching. In fact, multiple teams have played their last game before retaking the ice post-break.

In this pivotal Week 15, the Colorado Avalanche remain on top while the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes don’t trail too far behind.

On the other side of things, the Montreal Canadiens, Seattle Kraken, and Arizona Coyotes continue to play embarrassing hockey and the Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers, and New Jersey Devils are establishing themselves as some of the worst teams in the NHL.

What do our power rankings look like so close to the halfway point of the season?

Check out Week 14’s power rankings here.

32. Montreal Canadiens

Week 15: 0-4-0, 11 GF, 26 GA (Opponents: MIN, ANA, EDM, CBJ)

Previous Ranking: 32

Four more losses and David Savard is out long-term. Rock. Bottom.

31. Arizona Coyotes

Week 15: 0-3-0, 5 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: PIT, BOS, BUF)

Previous Ranking: 31

The Coyotes are in the news because of the trade deadline and the fact that they might move to Arizona State University’s arena, which seats 5,000. Maybe it is time to relocate.

30. Seattle Kraken

Week 15: 1-2-0, 6 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: NSH, PIT, NYR)

Previous Ranking: 30

The Kraken could look like a very different team after the trade deadline.

29. Buffalo Sabres

Week 15: 1-2-0, 4 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: OTT, ARI, COL)

Previous Ranking: 28

The Sabres are the latest team to fall victim to a COVID outbreak.

28. New Jersey Devils

Week 15: 0-3-0, 4 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: DAL, TBL, CAR)

Previous Ranking: 26

The fact that Lindy Ruff is still employed is fascinating.

27. Philadelphia Flyers

Week 15: 1-2-0, 8 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: DAL, NYI, LAK)

Previous Ranking: 27

The Flyers are excelling at wasting the extraordinary career of Claude Giroux.

26. Ottawa Senators

Week 15: 1-1-1, 8 GF, 5 GA (Opponents: BUF, CAR, ANA)

Previous Ranking: 29

Will Anton Forsberg be a Senator for much longer?

25. Chicago Blackhawks

Week 15: 1-2-0, 12 GF, 13 GA (Opponents: COL x2, DET)

Previous Ranking: 25

The Blackhawks likely won’t make the playoffs, but on the bright side, they’ll probably get good returns at the trade deadline for guys like Dylan Strome.

24. New York Islanders

Week 15: 1-2-0, 9 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: PHI, LAK, MIN)

Previous Ranking: 21

The Islanders can’t afford to have many two-loss weeks if they hope to keep making up ground in the standings.

23. Detroit Red Wings

Week 15: 1-2-0, 12 GF, 17 GA (Opponents: CHI, PIT, TOR)

Previous Ranking: 22

Jakub Vrána has joined his teammates in practice, but there remains to be no timetable for his return. Nevertheless, his teammates and the fanbase can’t help but to be excited.

22. Columbus Blue Jackets

Week 15: 2-1-0, 11 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: CGY, NYR, MTL)

Previous Ranking: 24

The Blue Jackets did allow 62 SOG to the Flames, but rebounded with back-to-back wins.

21. Vancouver Canucks

Week 15: 1-0-2, 7 GF, 5 GA (Opponents: EDM, WPG, CGY)

Previous Ranking: 23

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and NHL Network, the Canucks are willing to discuss numerous forwards in potential trade talks. The list of players now includes Conor Garland, who can certainly get them a good return.

20. Winnipeg Jets

Week 15: 1-2-0, 8 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: FLA, VAN, STL)

Previous Ranking: 19

The Jets snapped a season-worst six-game losing streak in a big win against their division rivals, the St. Louis Blues, on Saturday.

19. San Jose Sharks

Week 15: 1-1-1, 9 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: WSH, FLA, CAR)

Previous Ranking: 20

Now isn’t a great time for the Sharks’ defensemen to be dropping like flies.

18. Dallas Stars

Week 15: 3-1-0, 14 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: PHI, NJD, WSH, BOS)

Previous Ranking: 17

In a busy Week 15, the Stars had a night to remember when they retired Hall of Famer Sergei Zubov’s number 56.

17. Edmonton Oilers

Week 15: 3-0-0, 13 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: VAN, NSH, MTL)

Previous Ranking: 18

The Oilers have won four in a row, the offense is firing, the defense has been strong, and they’ve added Evander Kane to their top-six. Are their struggles permanently behind them?

16. Los Angeles Kings

Week 15: 2-0-2, 12 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: NYR, NYI, PHI, PIT)

Previous Ranking: 16

This was a nice rebound week for the Kings, who didn’t lose in regulation and have now earned points in five-straight games.

15. Anaheim Ducks

Week 15: 3-0-1, 15 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: BOS, TOR, MTL, OTT)

Previous Ranking: 10

Trevor Zegras is a human highlight reel.

Trevor Zegras is just getting ridiculous now with this move 😳🔥 @BR_OpenIce pic.twitter.com/YrfJZtbXFe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 28, 2022

14. Calgary Flames

Week 15: 3-1-0, 15 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: STL x2, CBJ, VAN)

Previous Ranking: 15

The highlight of a great week for the Flames was their game against the Blue Jackets, in which they scored six goals on 62 shots on goal (a team record).

13. Vegas Golden Knights

Week 15: 2-1-1, 8 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: WSH, CAR, FLA, TBL)

Previous Ranking: 14

The Golden Knights earned points in three of their four games this week, but the offense has to be better. It’s not as explosive as it was to begin the season.

12. Boston Bruins

Week 15: 1-2-1, 9 GF, 16 GA (Opponents: ANA, COL, ARI, DAL)

Previous Ranking: 12

The Bruins probably need this upcoming break after an unremarkable Week 16.

11. Washington Capitals

Week 15: 1-2-0, 6 GF, 5 GA (Opponents: VGK, SJS, DAL)

Previous Ranking: 11

The rough month of January continues for the Capitals, but ruining Sergei Zubov’s night for the Dallas Stars by putting five past their old friend Braden Holtby got them a huge win.

10. Nashville Predators

Week 15: 1-0-1, 6 GF, 5 GA (Opponents: SEA, EDM)

Previous Ranking: 13

The Predators lost their last game of the week to the Oilers in a shootout, but a four-game point streak is allowing them to (somewhat) keep up with the Avalanche.

9. St. Louis Blues

Week 15: 1-2-0, 7 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: CGY x2, WPG)

Previous Ranking: 8

This wasn’t a great final week for the Blues before the All-Star Break, but they should rebound after some time off.

8. New York Rangers

Week 15: 2-2-0, 11 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: LAK, CBJ, MIN, SEA)

Previous Ranking: 6

On one of the most memorable nights in team history, the Rangers retired the great Henrik Lundqvist’s number 30 prior to their game against the Wild on Friday.

7. Pittsburgh Penguins

Week 15: 1-1-2, 12 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: ARI, SEA, DET, LAK)

Previous Ranking: 5

The Penguins have another streak going and it finally isn’t a winning one. They’ve dropped three in a row, but it’s never all bad for Pittsburgh. They earned points in two of those three losses.

6. Minnesota Wild

Week 15: 3-0-0, 15 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: MTL, NYR, NYI)

Previous Ranking: 9

The Wild are buzzing. Their elite play in both zones this week allowed them to go undefeated.

5. Toronto Maple Leafs

Week 15: 2-0-0, 11 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: ANA, DET)

Previous Ranking: 7

Petr Mrázek is generating much interest. Could the Maple Leafs deal him at the deadline?

4. Tampa Bay Lightning

Week 15: 1-0-1, 5 GF, 5 GA (Opponents: NJD, VGK)

Previous Ranking: 3

Victor Hedman continues his superb play as his case for the Norris Trophy strengthens.

3. Carolina Hurricanes

Week 15: 4-0-0, 11 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: VGK, OTT, NJD, SJS)

Previous Ranking: 4

Carolina’s unbelievable month of January ends with an undefeated Week 15. They head into the All-Star Break in better shape than most would’ve imagined.

2. Florida Panthers

Week 15: 3-0-0, 14 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: WPG, VGK, SJS)

Previous Ranking: 2

Spencer Knight has been stellar in net and this stint in the AHL could make him even better.

1. Colorado Avalanche

Week 15: 4-0-0, 16 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: CHI x2, BOS, BUF)

Previous Ranking: 1

The Avalanche could easily choke (again), but it’s hard to see them losing out to any other team come the playoffs.