The hottest team in the league cannot be stopped.

Another week of NHL power rankings, another number one. The Colorado Avalanche have been on an absolute tear over the past few weeks and that’s earned them a spot as the top team in our weekly power rankings.

The best remain the best, but the Avalanche are pulling ahead of the pack and have given everyone else, particularly the Florida Panthers, a run for their money.

The league’s top teams are shifting gears towards the trade deadline and some have even already begun making offers for players they believe will help them win. The teams at the bottom have begun listening and are preparing to part ways with players they’ve been showcasing over the past several weeks.

With Week 14 now in the books, what do our power rankings look like?

32. Montreal Canadiens

Week 14: 1-1-2, 12 GF, 15 GA (Opponents: ARI, DAL, VGK, COL)

Previous Ranking: 32

The Canadiens are in the process of showcasing guys like Tyler Toffoli, who are doing well to increase their trade value.

31. Arizona Coyotes

Week 14: 2-2-0, 12 GF, 14 GA (Opponents: MTL, NJD, NYI, NYR)

Previous Ranking: 31

It’s now all about what the organization can get for Jakob Chychrun.

30. Seattle Kraken

Week 13: 3-1-0, 11 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: CHI, SJS, STL, FLA)

Previous Ranking: 30

The Kraken went from a nine-game losing streak last week to 3-1-0 this week, including victories over some great teams. Nothing to see here, folks.

29. Ottawa Senators

Week 14: 1-2-1, 9 GF, 13 GA (Opponents: BUF, PIT, WSH, CBJ)

Previous Ranking: 28

This was a busy week for the COVID-affected Senators, in which they didn’t get a win until their comeback victory against the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

28. Buffalo Sabres

Week 14: 2-1-1, 15 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: DET, OTT, DAL, PHI)

Previous Ranking: 29

Peyton Krebs scored the first two goals of his NHL career against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Welcome to the show!

27. Philadelphia Flyers

Week 14: 0-3-1, 8 GF, 16 GA (Opponents: NYI x2, CBJ, BUF)

Previous Ranking: 27

The Flyers have lost 11 games in a row AND Joel Farabee for at least four weeks.

26. New Jersey Devils

Week 13: 1-2-0, 10 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: ARI, CAR, LAK)

Previous Ranking: 26

They lost to the Arizona Coyotes and then put seven past the Carolina Hurricanes. This Devils team doesn’t make sense.

25. Chicago Blackhawks

Week 14: 0-1-2, 6 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: SEA, MIN x2)

Previous Ranking: 25

The video of Marc-André Fleury banging his head on the bench door sums up this week for the Blackhawks.

24. Columbus Blue Jackets

Week 14: 1-2-0, 5 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: PHI, PIT, OTT)

Previous Ranking: 22

They might not be a playoff team, but the Blue Jackets are right to inquire about Chychrun. He makes sense for this young blueline, especially given his great contract.

23. Vancouver Canucks

Week 14: 1-1-1, 5 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: NSH, FLA, STL)

Previous Ranking: 23

This week was better from the Canucks, but they’re still dealing with COVID issues. It’s unfortunate that these issues arose during a tough stretch in schedule.

22. Detroit Red Wings

Week 14: 1-1-1, 8 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: BUF, DAL, NSH)

Previous Ranking: 21

The Red Wings will be one of the more interesting teams to watch at the deadline. They’re still in the playoff hunt, so will the buy? Or will they sell because they remain focused on the team’s long-term future?

21. New York Islanders

Week 14: 3-1-0, 13 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: PHI x2, ARI, TOR)

Previous Ranking: 24

This was a sad week for the Islanders, who lost Hall of Famer and team legend Clark Gillies on Friday.

20. San Jose Sharks

Week 14: 1-2-0, 9 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: LAK, SEA, TBL)

Previous Ranking: 18

The Sharks really can’t afford to keep playing such inconsistent hockey.

19. Winnipeg Jets

Week 14: 0-2-2, 9 GF, 15 GA (Opponents: WSH, NSH, BOS, PIT)

Previous Ranking: 16

Winnipeg’s rough stretch continues. They’ve now lost four-straight and the power play looks as bad as can be.

18. Edmonton Oilers

Week 14: 1-1-0, 5 GF, 9 GA (Opponents: FLA, CGY)

Previous Ranking: 20

The Oilers finally put an end to their losing streak at seven games, in the Battle of Alberta.

17. Dallas Stars

Week 14: 2-1-0, 13 GF, 13 GA (Opponents: MTL, BUF, DET)

Previous Ranking: 19

This was an important week for the Stars, but will the playoffs realistically be attainable if/when they deal John Klingberg?

16. Los Angeles Kings

Week 14: 1-3-0, 10 GF, 18 GA (Opponents: SJS, TBL, COL, NJD)

Previous Ranking: 14

How much of an impact will top prospect Quinton Byfield have on a team that’s pushing for the playoffs?

15. Calgary Flames

Week 13: 1-1-0, 8 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: FLA, EDM)

Previous Ranking: 15

The Flames’ struggles to finish games on a strong note are really hurting them.

14. Vegas Golden Knights

Week 14: 1-1-0, 7 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: PIT, MTL)

Previous Ranking: 13

Hearing that Max Pacioretty will be back soon is as great of news as fans could ask for.

13. Nashville Predators

Week 14: 2-2-0, 13 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: STL, VAN, WPG, DET)

Previous Ranking: 9

The Predators are going to need Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg to continue having games like they did against Detroit if the team wants to keep things up.

12. Boston Bruins

Week 14: 2-1-0, 8 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: CAR, WSH, WPG)

Previous Ranking: 11

Losing 7-1 and giving up five goals in the first period on Willie O’Ree night isn’t ideal, but the Bruins rebounded with two big wins to end the week.

11. Washington Capitals

Week 14: 2-1-0, 10 GF, 9 GA (Opponents: WPG, BOS, OTT)

Previous Ranking: 10

Nicklas Bäckström and Alex Ovechkin are playing like the future Hall of Famers that they are.

10. Anaheim Ducks

Week 14: 1-1-0, 5 GF, 3 GA (Opponents: COL, TBL)

Previous Ranking: 17

It was an emotional night in Anaheim when the Ducks hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning and welcomed back icon Corey Perry.

9. Minnesota Wild

Week 14: 2-0-1, 12 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: COL, CHI x2)

Previous Ranking: 8

Rookie defenseman Calen Addison has been very impressive and is earning a long-term spot on the team’s blueline.

8. St. Louis Blues

Week 14: 3-0-0, 13 GF, 4 GA (Opponents: NSH, SEA, VAN)

Previous Ranking: 12

We said the Blues would get back to winning soon and that they did this week. They came up with three wins while scoring lots of goals and playing some great defense.

7. Toronto Maple Leafs

Week 14: 1-1-0, 6 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: NYR, NYI)

Previous Ranking: 5

Morgan Rielly has been a serious difference-maker for the Maple Leafs this season.

6. New York Rangers

Week 14: 2-1-0, 16 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: TOR, CAR, ARI)

Previous Ranking: 6

What a season Chris Kreider is having. He’s now tied with Ovechkin for the league-lead in goals and no player has scored more on the power play than he.

5. Pittsburgh Penguins

Week 14: 4-0-0, 19 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: VGK, OTT, CBJ, WPG)

Previous Ranking: 7

The Penguins are currently on a five-game winning streak, but unfortunately lost Teddy Blueger to an ugly injury on Sunday. The hope is that it isn’t bad, they don’t need more injuries even though they’ve fared incredibly well, so far.

4. Carolina Hurricanes

Week 14: 2-1-0, 17 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: BOS, NYR, NJD)

Previous Ranking: 3

The Hurricanes suffered a bad loss against the unimpressive Devils, but otherwise still look as dominant as any team.

3. Tampa Bay Lightning

Week 14: 2-1-0, 14 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: LAK, ANA, SJS)

Previous Ranking: 2

Victor Hedman continues to stand out in his Norris Trophy campaign.

2. Florida Panthers

Week 14: 2-2-0, 12 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: CGY, EDM, VAN, SEA)

Previous Ranking: 1

The Panthers probably didn’t have “losing to the struggling Flames and dreadful Kraken’ on this week’s to-do list, but this was just the smallest of bumps in the road.

1. Colorado Avalanche

Week 14: 4-0-0, 13 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: MIN, ANA, LAK, MTL)

Previous Ranking: 4

The Avalanche have now won 15-straight at home. No team in the league is hotter.