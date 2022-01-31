Joe Burrow

Bengals vs. Rams here we come!

ESNY Morning Shootaround logo

This has been, arguably, the greatest postseason in NFL history. And Sunday’s conference championship games were everything we hoped for in the games determining who would play in the Super Bowl.

Of course the Chiefs would win at home… right? Wrong! Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got an overtime interception and walked it off with an incredible finish.

In the late game — the battle of California — the Niners and Rams also went down to the final moments. Matthew Stafford has left the mess in Detroit far in the rear view mirror and will now play in his first Super Bowl.

We can’t wait for the game in two weeks. Who ya got?

Here’s what we’re watching on Monday night:

  • NBA: Kings @ Knicks — 7:30 PM ET
  • NHL: Devils @ Maple Leafs — 7:30 PM ET
  • CBB: #9 Duke @ Notre Dame — 7 PM ET
  • CBB: West Virginia @ #4 Baylor — 9 PM ET

Peyton drops by SNL

Apparently Peyton Manning cares more about Emily In Paris than Tom Brady’s on again/off again retirement rumors.

Words from the new guy

The Giants shared some Sunday motivation from new head coach Brian Daboll. We’re pumped to see what he can do with Big Blue’s offense.

Rangers hang on

Igot Shesterkin made 40 saves but the Rangers needed a late goal from K’Andre Miller to beat the Seattle Kraken on Sunday afternoon.

Honoring the past

On Sunday night, the Islanders paid tribute to former owner Charles Wang.

They hosted the Minnesota Wild, and the game had everything you would want. Oliver Wahlstrom scored with four minutes left to pull the Isles within one but Minnesota was able to hang on and win 4-3.

New leadership in Vegas

On Sunday the Raiders announced their new general manager.

Rumors are now swirling that they’ll hire Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach as well. Big changes coming to Sin City!

Tab Bamford
Tab has written about MLB, the NHL and the NFL for more than a decade for publications including The Fourth Period, Bleacher Report and La Vida Baseball. He is the author of two books about the Chicago Blackhawks and has been credentialed for the MLB All-Star Game and postseason and multiple Stanley Cup Finals. He is the co-host of the Line Drive Radio podcast.