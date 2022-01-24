Patrick Mahomes
What a football weekend!

We — football fans — just witnessed the greatest divisional round in the history of the NFL playoffs. Three road underdogs pull upsets with field goals with 0:00 on the clock. How did the weekend finale live up to that standard? With 25 points in the final 1:54 of regulation and an OT walk-off touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

Four organizations, players and fan bases are understandably heart broken. And next weekend’s final four will have a lot to live up to after this insane weekend.

We might need a night to exhale and get over the weekend of football, but here’s what we’re watching on Monday night:

  • NBA: Knicks @ Cavs — 7 PM ET
  • NHL: Kings @ Rangers — 7 PM ET
  • CBB: #18 Texas Tech @ #7 Kansas — 9 PM ET

RJ leads the way — again

RJ Barrett has really started to take over the conversation surrounding leadership with the Knicks. Over the past week, he’s been dominant. And one of his best performances of the week came in Sunday’s win over the Clippers.

Disgusting act in minor hockey

New Jersey Devils defenseman PK Subban’s younger brother, Jordan, plays for the South Carolina Stingrays in the ECHL. On Saturday, during a game against the Jacksonville Icemen, Subban got involved with Icemen defenseman Jacob Panetta.

A fight broke out. Both Subban and Panetta were sent off for fighting. But upon closer review, Subban had every right to be pissed. Panetta appeared to make a racist gesture in the direction of Subban after they were initially broken up.

Jordan Subban made clear what happened on Twitter after the game.

Jordan’s older brother took the ECHL and Panetta to task on Twitter.

After initially releasing a pathetic, weak statement deferring to the ECHL’s review of the incident, Jacksonville announced on Sunday they were releasing Panetta. PK Subban spoke to the media about it after the Devils’ game on Sunday.

Kyrie’s big effort not enough

Kyrie Irving stuffed the box score (30 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) but he wasn’t enough. The Nets scored 125 against the Timberwolves, but that wasn’t enough either. Minnesota put 136 on Brooklyn on Sunday, taking the highest scoring game of the day.

College hoops history

While most of the country was watching the ridiculous football games on Sunday, Ayoka Lee was making history. She dropped 61 for Kansas State on Sunday afternoon, setting a new NCAA record. The unranked Wildcats did it against No. 14 Oklahoma — who scored 65 as a team! Big win for K State, huge day for Lee.

Bratt times 2

Jesper Bratt continued his terrific season on Sunday, scoring twice for the Devils. Unfortunately, those were the only two goals scored by Jersey and the LA Kings scored three. Tough loss, but another impressive game from Bratt.