We — football fans — just witnessed the greatest divisional round in the history of the NFL playoffs. Three road underdogs pull upsets with field goals with 0:00 on the clock. How did the weekend finale live up to that standard? With 25 points in the final 1:54 of regulation and an OT walk-off touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

Four organizations, players and fan bases are understandably heart broken. And next weekend’s final four will have a lot to live up to after this insane weekend.

We might need a night to exhale and get over the weekend of football, but here’s what we’re watching on Monday night:

NBA: Knicks @ Cavs — 7 PM ET

Kings @ Rangers — 7 PM ET CBB: #18 Texas Tech @ #7 Kansas — 9 PM ET

RJ leads the way — again

RJ Barrett has really started to take over the conversation surrounding leadership with the Knicks. Over the past week, he’s been dominant. And one of his best performances of the week came in Sunday’s win over the Clippers.

A complete performance by @RjBarrett6. 📊 28 PTS | 14 REB | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/t4Lp0Yg3LB — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 23, 2022

Disgusting act in minor hockey

New Jersey Devils defenseman PK Subban’s younger brother, Jordan, plays for the South Carolina Stingrays in the ECHL. On Saturday, during a game against the Jacksonville Icemen, Subban got involved with Icemen defenseman Jacob Panetta.

A fight broke out. Both Subban and Panetta were sent off for fighting. But upon closer review, Subban had every right to be pissed. Panetta appeared to make a racist gesture in the direction of Subban after they were initially broken up.

Jordan Subban made clear what happened on Twitter after the game.

More like @JPanetta12 was too much of a coward to fight me and as soon as I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is. There fixed it 👍🏾 https://t.co/JtPqpN9wwE — Jordan Subban (@jordansubban) January 23, 2022

Jordan’s older brother took the ECHL and Panetta to task on Twitter.

They don’t call the east coast league the jungle because my brother and the other black players are the monkeys! Hey @jacobpanetta you shouldn’t be so quick delete your Twitter or your Instagram account you will probably be able to play again… that’s what history says but things pic.twitter.com/8zOJ9q47pk — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) January 23, 2022

After initially releasing a pathetic, weak statement deferring to the ECHL’s review of the incident, Jacksonville announced on Sunday they were releasing Panetta. PK Subban spoke to the media about it after the Devils’ game on Sunday.

.@PKSubban1 speaks out on the incident involving his brother this week. pic.twitter.com/uGhocr3MCI — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 24, 2022

Kyrie’s big effort not enough

Kyrie Irving stuffed the box score (30 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) but he wasn’t enough. The Nets scored 125 against the Timberwolves, but that wasn’t enough either. Minnesota put 136 on Brooklyn on Sunday, taking the highest scoring game of the day.

College hoops history

While most of the country was watching the ridiculous football games on Sunday, Ayoka Lee was making history. She dropped 61 for Kansas State on Sunday afternoon, setting a new NCAA record. The unranked Wildcats did it against No. 14 Oklahoma — who scored 65 as a team! Big win for K State, huge day for Lee.

WOW! Ayoka Lee had an unstoppable performance today on her way to scoring an NCAA record-setting 61 points. #KStateWBB x @Yokie50 pic.twitter.com/yjmSisyiei — K-State Women's Basketball (@KStateWBB) January 23, 2022

Bratt times 2

Jesper Bratt continued his terrific season on Sunday, scoring twice for the Devils. Unfortunately, those were the only two goals scored by Jersey and the LA Kings scored three. Tough loss, but another impressive game from Bratt.