The complete list of 100 players who received eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft is now out.

On Friday morning, the NFL announced 73 players have received special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft. Additionally, 27 players who graduated have also been given eligibility to enter the draft.

Some of the names in play for top-ten overall selections were among those included on these lists. Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, a potential No. 1 pick, is a graduate.

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis, LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr., Michigan EDGE David Ojabo, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, USC receiver Drake London, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Texas A&M offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonmu were among the 100 players named who could be part of the first ten names called at the 2022 NFL Draft.

Quarterbacks Sam Howell (North Carolina) and Carson Strong (Nevada) applied as graduates. Underclass quarterbacks who received special eligibility are Matt Corral (Mississippi) and Kaleb Eleby (Western Michigan).

Two punters — Matt Araiza of San Diego State and Ben Griffiths of USC — were granted special eligibility.

Kickers Gabe Brkic of Oklahoma and Cade York of LSU also applied for and were given special eligibility.

The complete list is available here: