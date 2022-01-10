Brian Flores
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The axes are falling across the NFL today.

For half of the NFL, the offseason has begun. While we don’t see a coaching change with the Jets and we’re waiting patiently to see if Joe Judge hangs onto his job with the Giants, we’ve already learned of a number of coaches and general managers who are filing for unemployment today.

Here’s a tracker of what we’ve learned so far.

Dolphins fire Brian Flores

A bit of a shocker here with how well Miami finished their season and how seemingly respected Flores was in the room. Flores’ name is already being mentioned as a prominent candidate for other openings.

Bears fire Nagy, Pace

The Chicago Bears, whose first-round pick is owned by the Giants, have reportedly moved on from both their head coach and GM. Nagy was under fire for the last two years, and the reality has now hit. Ryan Pace is also reportedly out as GM.

Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman

A second team in the NFC North, the Vikings, have fired their head coach and GM as well. The Vikings underwhelmed this year but have plenty of talent — especially on offense — to make this an intriguing job.

Broncos fire Vic Fangio

Before the games started Sunday we learned the future in Denver, where the Broncos decided to fire coach Vic Fangio.

Dave Gettleman retires

We knew it was coming, but now it’s official. The Giants needs a new GM.

We’ll update this as more coaches and/or GMs lose their jobs throughout Monday. 