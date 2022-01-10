The axes are falling across the NFL today.

For half of the NFL, the offseason has begun. While we don’t see a coaching change with the Jets and we’re waiting patiently to see if Joe Judge hangs onto his job with the Giants, we’ve already learned of a number of coaches and general managers who are filing for unemployment today.

Here’s a tracker of what we’ve learned so far.

Dolphins fire Brian Flores

Dolphins’ GM Chris Grier is safe, per sources. But Dolphins are moving on from HC Brian Flores. https://t.co/RNy56tl29y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

A bit of a shocker here with how well Miami finished their season and how seemingly respected Flores was in the room. Flores’ name is already being mentioned as a prominent candidate for other openings.

While I realize many are assuming Flores’ departure is tied to Harbaugh’s potential availability, I can assure you that is not the case. The Dolphins are not targeting Jim Harbaugh, per sources. The decision to fire Flores is entirely independent. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 10, 2022

Bears fire Nagy, Pace

Bears fired Matt Nagy this morning, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

The Chicago Bears, whose first-round pick is owned by the Giants, have reportedly moved on from both their head coach and GM. Nagy was under fire for the last two years, and the reality has now hit. Ryan Pace is also reportedly out as GM.

Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman

Official word from the Vikings that they have moved on from HC Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman: pic.twitter.com/edbG59iVr1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

A second team in the NFC North, the Vikings, have fired their head coach and GM as well. The Vikings underwhelmed this year but have plenty of talent — especially on offense — to make this an intriguing job.

Broncos fire Vic Fangio

Before the games started Sunday we learned the future in Denver, where the Broncos decided to fire coach Vic Fangio.

"Those other three teams have top-shelf quarterbacks, which is obvious to everybody." Vic Fangio on what's separating the Broncos from the rest of the AFC West.#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/KZHfInHmFe — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 9, 2022

Dave Gettleman retires

We knew it was coming, but now it’s official. The Giants needs a new GM.

Dave Gettleman announces retirement; Giants to begin search for next GM Details: https://t.co/oyKyi1FPMa pic.twitter.com/OcEtcRp2aP — New York Giants (@Giants) January 10, 2022

We’ll update this as more coaches and/or GMs lose their jobs throughout Monday.