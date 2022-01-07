How did you react when RJ Barrett walked it off against the Celtics last night?

Last night’s Knicks game had everything: a brutal start that saw the team buried only to come back. Evan Fournier dropped 41 but it was RJ Barrett’s buzzer-beating heroics that had Knicks fans celebrating, tweeting and… singing?

Still not over RJ Barrett last night and this angle is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@RjBarrett6 (h/t @nyknicks) pic.twitter.com/JN9fqnFrCq — Overtime (@overtime) January 7, 2022

….still watching the last play. Still can’t believe it. Here’s my thoughts on the game and this team….but as a song. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/YR96QbbYHu — A Quick Grimey Deuce (@travbryanmusic) January 7, 2022

Oh, to have been in the seats to see it live last night!

RJ BARRETT JUST DID THAT LISTEN TO THIS FUCKING CROWD #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/QlC6sel8oL — Matt P (@PaolucciMatt) January 7, 2022

We would probably be either 1 or 6. What about you?

And we still don’t know how RJ settled down enough to handle this postgame interview.

Let us know how you celebrated last night! Hit us up on Twitter @EliteSportsNY