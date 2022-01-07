How did you react when RJ Barrett walked it off against the Celtics last night?
Last night’s Knicks game had everything: a brutal start that saw the team buried only to come back. Evan Fournier dropped 41 but it was RJ Barrett’s buzzer-beating heroics that had Knicks fans celebrating, tweeting and… singing?
Still not over RJ Barrett last night and this angle is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@RjBarrett6 (h/t @nyknicks) pic.twitter.com/JN9fqnFrCq
— Overtime (@overtime) January 7, 2022
….still watching the last play. Still can’t believe it. Here’s my thoughts on the game and this team….but as a song. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/YR96QbbYHu
— A Quick Grimey Deuce (@travbryanmusic) January 7, 2022
Oh, to have been in the seats to see it live last night!
RJ BARRETT JUST DID THAT
LISTEN TO THIS FUCKING CROWD #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/QlC6sel8oL
— Matt P (@PaolucciMatt) January 7, 2022
We would probably be either 1 or 6. What about you?
Pure happiness. pic.twitter.com/alLDDIqRbL
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 7, 2022
And we still don’t know how RJ settled down enough to handle this postgame interview.
"Ev went crazy today."
Facts, @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/yzARJdsFlA
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 7, 2022
Let us know how you celebrated last night! Hit us up on Twitter @EliteSportsNY
