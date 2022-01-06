So he’s got that going for him, which is nice.

One of the many debacles off the field for the New York Mets in 2021 was the end of Zack Scott’s tenure as acting general manager.

Scott, who took over the job when his predecessor was implicated in sexual harassment claims by multiple writers, was charged with DWI after a party at owner Steve Cohen’s home. He was placed on leave and ultimately relieved of his duties.

On Thursday, Scott was found not guilty of DWI. Scott was found guilty of stopping on a highway and disobeying a traffic control device, two lesser violations. He received two $100 tickets for the incident and the case is now closed.