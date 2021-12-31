Knicks can’t buy a bucket as they lose to the Thunder.

This was as ugly as ugly gets for the New York Knicks. Without Julius Randle and Derrick Rose, the orange and blue had a rough time scoring the ball. Their cold night resulted in a 95-80 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The offense looked crisp early in this game, but they just couldn’t knock down open shots. They had open looks. Nothing was falling.

RJ Barrett (10-for-20) and Mitchell Robinson (4-for-5) were the only two Knicks to shoot above 38% from the floor. Barrett’s 26 points were a game-high, but he didn’t have much help. Immanuel Quickley was the only other Knick to finish in double digits in this game.

As for the defense, it was OK. Although Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was having his way early in this game, the Knicks were able to adjust and slow him to just seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in the second half.

The problem was just that New York allowed Oklahoma City to knock down 18 of their 41 attempts from three.

It’s a make-or-miss league, as they say. The Thunder were making their shots while the Knicks were missing theirs. Basketball can be a simple game sometimes.

Even though this is a game that the Knicks should win, even shorthanded, it’s important to put this game in context. The Knicks came into this game on a three-game winning streak in the midst of a four-game road trip.

If they can win on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, this was a successful road trip. With that said, the margin for error is shrinking for the Knicks.

Kemba Walker Hurt?

Kemba Walker was pulled from the lineup unexpectedly during pregame warmups with a sore left knee. Not much is known about the severity of the injury at this time. With Derrick Rose out after undergoing surgery, the Knicks can’t afford to lose Walker.