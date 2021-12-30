ESNY presents the updated NFL MVP odds ahead of Week 17.

Aaron Rodgers has been sensational this season. For the second straight week, he’s the favorite to win the NFL MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Remember when the Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft? People thought the Rodgers era in Green Bay was nearing the end. People believed there was going to be some sort of fallout between Aaron and the team he’d been a part of since 2005.

Imagine Rodgers following that all up with two straight MVP Awards?

It’s all possible, and it’s one of the various storylines fans will follow as the postseason nears.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: AZ, NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, WY, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS NBA, NFL, CFP BONUS

BET $5, WIN $200 BET NOW

MVP Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Aaron Rodgers -175

Jonathan Taylor +600

Tom Brady +750

Josh Allen +1200

Patrick Mahomes +1200

Dak Prescott +1800

Cooper Kupp +1800

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab this New Year’s weekend bet $5, win $200 bonus.

Rodgers widening his lead

Is Aaron Rodgers en route to his second consecutive MVP season?

After sitting as the favorite at +125 last week, Rodgers has now widened his lead on the DraftKings Sportsbook MVP odds board and is now -175.

Rodgers completed 70.6% of his throws for 202 yards, three touchdowns, and a 115.1 passer rating in a Christmas Day victory over the Browns.

If he produces through the last two regular-season weeks and the Packers emerge victorious in either matchup, expect Rodgers to have a good shot at a fourth career MVP — incredible.

Tom Brady’s odds diminish

Tom Brady was just the MVP favorite a few weeks ago.

Now, he’s +750 at DraftKings Sportsbook (for context, he was +200 last week).

The Buccaneers quarterback wasn’t bad whatsoever in a blowout win over Carolina Sunday — the future Hall of Famer threw for 232 yards and one score with a 60% completion rate.

However, given Rodgers’ performances as of late, Brady’s chances of winning the MVP are slipping, which is likely why he’s this far down on the odds board.

Josh Allen back in the mix?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was +1800 (the sixth-best odds) last week but is now +1200 (tied for the fourth-best odds).

Allen and Buffalo notched a huge AFC East victory over New England Sunday that could’ve saved their playoff chances. The fourth-year quarterback threw for 314 yards and three scores and his team is 9-6 with two regular-season games to play. The Bills now sit atop their division and are the fourth seed in the AFC.

Allen might be a long shot to earn the incredible honor, but anything is possible in this league.

Cooper Kupp has entered the chat

We have a wide receiver in the mix!

Cooper Kupp of the Rams has been sensational this season and sits at +1800 (tied for the sixth-best odds) to win MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In a win over Minnesota Sunday, Kupp caught 10 balls for 109 yards. He’s now recorded at least 90 receiving yards in 14 games this season and is the first player in NFL history to achieve that feat.

Kupp currently leads the league in receptions (132), receiving yards (1,734), and touchdown catches (14). He’s solidifying himself as arguably the top receiver in the NFL.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab this New Year’s weekend bet $5, win $200 bonus.