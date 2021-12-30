Julius Randle is entering health and safety protocols and will miss the Knicks’ New Year’s Eve game.

The New York Knicks will be without Julius Randle for the foreseeable future. The All-Star is entering health and safety protocols and will miss Friday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, per the team.

Given the NBA’s new COVID health and safety protocols, Randle will miss a minimum of six days. Of course, that timeline is only possible if Randle is asymptomatic and registers two negative tests.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau mentioned that Randle is a bit “nicked up” during his postgame press conference last night. Perhaps this time off will give him a chance to rest up and recuperate. It’s clear that this year’s version of Randle is far different from last year’s All-NBA version.

Randle joins Nerlens Noel and Jericho Sims as the only Knicks in health and safety protocols. With that said, there are still a handful of Knicks who have avoided the health and safety protocols to this point.