The New York Knicks (15-18) begin a four-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17).

The Minnesota Timberwolves are catching a break against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The NBA’s new shortened quarantine protocols mean the T-Wolves could have most of their regular rotation back in the lineup tonight.

This comes just one night after Minnesota beat the Boston Celtics with Greg Monroe leading the way. Yes, that Greg Monroe.

Deuce McBride, Nerlens Noel, and Jericho Sims are the only Knicks in health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, Kemba Walker is bringing new life to this Knicks lineup.

Let’s take a deep dive into the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Tuesday, December 28th, 2021

Start Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: MSG, NBA TV

Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Timberwolves

New York Knicks: -2 (-105) // O 212 (-115) // +110

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2 (-115) // U 212 (-105) // -130

Injury Report

Knicks:

Tyler Hall (Not With Team): Out

Danuel House Jr. (Right Finger): Out

Matt Mooney (Not With Team): Out

Deuce McBride (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Nerlens Noel (G League — Two Way): Out

Jericho Sims (G League — Two Way): Out

Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out

Derrick Rose (Right Ankle): Out

Timberwolves:

Patrick Beverley: Available

Anthony Edwards: Available

Josh Okogie: Available

Taurean Prince: Available

Naz Reid: Available

D’Angelo Russell: Available

Karl-Anthony Towns: Available

Jarred Vanderbilt: Available

Mckinley Wright IV: Available

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson

Timberwolves Projected Starting Lineup

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Patrick Beverley

SF: Anthony Edwards

PF: Jarred Vanderbilt

C: Karl-Anthony Towns