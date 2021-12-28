The New York Knicks (15-18) begin a four-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17).
The Minnesota Timberwolves are catching a break against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The NBA’s new shortened quarantine protocols mean the T-Wolves could have most of their regular rotation back in the lineup tonight.
This comes just one night after Minnesota beat the Boston Celtics with Greg Monroe leading the way. Yes, that Greg Monroe.
Deuce McBride, Nerlens Noel, and Jericho Sims are the only Knicks in health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, Kemba Walker is bringing new life to this Knicks lineup.
Let’s take a deep dive into the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Tuesday, December 28th, 2021
Start Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
TV: MSG, NBA TV
Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Timberwolves
New York Knicks: -2 (-105) // O 212 (-115) // +110
Minnesota Timberwolves: +2 (-115) // U 212 (-105) // -130
Injury Report
Knicks:
- Tyler Hall (Not With Team): Out
- Danuel House Jr. (Right Finger): Out
- Matt Mooney (Not With Team): Out
- Deuce McBride (Health and Safety Protocols): Out
- Nerlens Noel (G League — Two Way): Out
- Jericho Sims (G League — Two Way): Out
- Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out
- Derrick Rose (Right Ankle): Out
Timberwolves:
- Patrick Beverley: Available
- Anthony Edwards: Available
- Josh Okogie: Available
- Taurean Prince: Available
- Naz Reid: Available
- D’Angelo Russell: Available
- Karl-Anthony Towns: Available
- Jarred Vanderbilt: Available
- Mckinley Wright IV: Available
The full NBA Injury Report can be found here.
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson
Timberwolves Projected Starting Lineup
PG: D’Angelo Russell
SG: Patrick Beverley
SF: Anthony Edwards
PF: Jarred Vanderbilt
C: Karl-Anthony Towns
