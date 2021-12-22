ESNY presents the updated NFL OROY odds ahead of Week 16.

It’s a foregone conclusion that Mac Jones will be hoisting the 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. The first-year Patriots quarterback has remained efficient and his odds even improved following a Week 15 loss to the Colts.

Jones completed 57.8% of his throws in that game for 299 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 74.2 passer rating. He’s now -700 at DraftKings Sportsbook (after sitting at -500 last week) and is basically cruising to the hardware.

OROY odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mac Jones -700

Ja’Marr Chase +400

Jaylen Waddle +6500

Javonte Williams +10000

Rashawn Slater +10000

Najee Harris +10000

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja’Marr Chase’s odds diminish a tad

Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was +350 entering Week 15 but now sits at +400.

This comes after he recorded career-lows in both receptions and receiving yards against the Broncos. Chase caught just one ball for three yards.

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, Chase seems like a long shot to win this award.

Javonte Williams’ odds remain at +10000

Broncos running back Javonte Williams has constructed an impressive first season in the league but remains at +10000 on the OROY odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Williams ran for 72 yards on 15 carries (4.8 yards per carry) in his team’s recent loss to the Bengals but is stuck at these odds likely due to Mac Jones’ chances. The rookie quarterback is still a significant favorite, so it’s unlikely Williams would even have his odds drastically improve anyway.

Najee Harris also stuck at +10000

Najee Harris, the rookie running back of the Steelers, rushed for a career-low 18 yards in Sunday’s win over the Titans. He rushed for this total on 12 carries, averaging 1.5 yards per carry.

Harris’ stagnation when it comes to the odds board is certainly because of this performance — this was not a memorable game for the young back.

