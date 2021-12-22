ESNY presents the updated NFL MVP odds ahead of Week 16.

For a number of weeks, Tom Brady was atop the NFL MVP odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The ageless wonder was on his way to earning the prestigious honor for the fourth time. He and the Buccaneers were on a roll.

Then, Week 15 happened. Brady and Tampa lost; Aaron Rodgers and the Packers did the opposite.

Therefore, thanks to the recent events in this ever-entertaining 2021 season, we have a new MVP favorite…

MVP Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Aaron Rodgers +125

Tom Brady +200

Jonathan Taylor +750

Matthew Stafford +1000

Patrick Mahomes +1200

Josh Allen +1800

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rodgers now on top

Superstar Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in second place at +500 last week but now sits atop the board at +125.

This comes after the Packers notched a huge 31-30 win over the Ravens this past Sunday. Rodgers threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns while completing 23 of 31 passes.

We say it all the time: If you’re the current favorite for this award, and if you can keep producing and winning games, you’ll come away with the hardware. The same rings true for Aaron, who might be en route to a fourth league MVP.

Tom Brady meets his kryptonite

Since joining the Bucs, Tom Brady is 0-4 in the regular season against the division-rival Saints.

One of his more forgettable performances came this past Sunday night when he and Tampa lost to New Orleans by a score of 9-0.

Brady completed just 54.2% of his throws for 214 yards, no scores, one pick, and a 57.1 passer rating.

For that, Tom’s MVP odds drop from -175 to +200 — not good for those who already put money down on him to earn the honor.

“JT for MVP?”

The title of this section is literally the bio for the NFL’s official Twitter account.

But that’s how good of a season Jonathan Taylor is having.

The Colts running back ran for 170 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries (5.9 yards per carry) in Saturday’s win over New England. He currently leads the league in rushing yards with 1,518 (the next most is 1,094 from Bengals running back Joe Mixon).

As of right now, Taylor is +750 to win the MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook. Could he surpass both Brady and Rodgers and become the first running back to earn the award since the 2012 season when Adrian Peterson did it?

Matthew Stafford improves his odds

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was +1400 ahead of Week 15 but now sits at +1000.

On Tuesday night against the Seahawks, the veteran signal-caller completed 72.4% of his throws for 244 yards, two touchdowns, and a 106.1 quarterback rating.

He may be a long shot to win the award, but overall, Stafford has put together a great season. He’s currently third in passing yards with 4,142 and second in touchdown passes with 35.

