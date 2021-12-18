The New York Knicks (13-16) are looking to build off of momentum against the Boston Celtics (14-15)
The New York Knicks are one of many NBA teams dealing with a COVID outbreak. Five Knicks are going to be out on Saturday due to health and safety protocols.
However, the Celtics have not been immune to adversity. They were without Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Sam Hauser and Juancho Hernangomez for their Friday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
Let’s take a deep dive into the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Saturday, December 18th, 2021
Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA
TV: MSG, NBA TV
Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Celtics
New York Knicks: +4.5 (-110) // O 210 (-105) // +155
Boston Celtics: -4.5 (-110) // U 210 (-115) // -180
Injury Report
Knicks:
- RJ Barrett (Health and Safety Protocols): Out
- Quentin Grimes (Health and Safety Protocols): Out
- Kevin Knox (Health and Safety Protocols): Out
- Immanuel Quickley (Health and Safety Protocols): Out
- Obi Toppin (Health and Safety Protocols): Out
- Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out
- Jericho Sims (G League — Two Way): Out
- Derrick Rose (Right Ankle): Questionable
Celtics:
- Not Available
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Deuce McBride
SG: Alec Burks
SF: Evan Fournier
PF: Julius Randle
C: Nerlens Noel
Celtics Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Marcus Smart
SG: Romeo Langford
SF: Jaylen Brown
PF: Jayson Tatum
C: Robert Williams
