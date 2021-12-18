The New York Knicks (13-16) are looking to build off of momentum against the Boston Celtics (14-15)

The New York Knicks are one of many NBA teams dealing with a COVID outbreak. Five Knicks are going to be out on Saturday due to health and safety protocols.

However, the Celtics have not been immune to adversity. They were without Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Sam Hauser and Juancho Hernangomez for their Friday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Let’s take a deep dive into the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Saturday, December 18th, 2021

Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: MSG, NBA TV

Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Celtics

New York Knicks: +4.5 (-110) // O 210 (-105) // +155

Boston Celtics: -4.5 (-110) // U 210 (-115) // -180

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change.

Injury Report

Knicks:

RJ Barrett (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Quentin Grimes (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Kevin Knox (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Immanuel Quickley (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Obi Toppin (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out

Jericho Sims (G League — Two Way): Out

Derrick Rose (Right Ankle): Questionable

Celtics:

Not Available

The full NBA Injury Report can be found here.

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Deuce McBride

SG: Alec Burks

SF: Evan Fournier

PF: Julius Randle

C: Nerlens Noel

Celtics Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Romeo Langford

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Robert Williams