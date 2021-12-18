The playoff races are heating up. And the bottom feeders are looking to their futures.

We’re now one week from Christmas and the NFL playoff picture is as clear as mud. It feels like half of the league is around .500 which makes the draft order as much of a mess as the potential postseason matchups.

However, we already know four teams are eliminated from the playoffs: the Lions, Texans, Jaguars and Jets. Congrats to those franchises for being able to move forward! For the rest, good luck!

Here’s our latest mock of the 2022 NFL Draft!

ROUND ONE

1. Detroit Lions — Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Before he was named the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, Hutchinson heard Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tell the ESPN crew that he believes his star defensive end will be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. We concur. Local product, potential superstar, great character — all things the Lions would benefit from adding to their organization.

2. Houston Texans — Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Houston needs pretty much everything. They used their top pick on a quarterback last year and may look to protect him. But one of the top defensive ends in this year’s class should be headed to Houston. JJ Watt was their identity for a decade. Now they’ll replace him.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars — Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Here’s a player for whom Urban Meyer won’t need to question the success on his resume. Neal is the top offensive tackle in this class and, at Alabama, has enjoyed nothing but big wins. Now, whether or not Meyer is still the Jags’ coach when this pick is made is another issue…

4. New York Jets — Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

We’re sticking with Hamilton to the Jets as long as they’re in the top four overall. He’s arguably the best back-end defensive player in the draft and would fill a need for the Jets. This should be a no-brainer if he’s on the board.

5. New York Giants — Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

The Giants need to protect whomever is their future quarterback. There are needs for the Giants at other positions, and they’ll be able to address one of them with the next pick (thanks, Chicago). But taking a potential starter on their offensive line fills a need.

6. New York Giants (from CHI) — Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

We’re mixing it up for the Giants here. They need to add to their pass rush but an upgrade at inside linebacker is also a need. Lloyd is a potential star who would be a great addition to their defense. What we don’t know is who will be making these picks, however.

7. Carolina Panthers — Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

It’s painfully obvious the Panthers need a new franchise quarterback. Pickett has emerged as the top signal caller in this year’s class, and would be the pick if the Panthers go that direction.

8. New York Jets (from SEA) — Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa

We’re locked in on the Jets’ two picks in the top ten. If they can bring in a franchise safety and then fix the interior of their offensive line, the first round is a win. Linderbaum could be the first center to go in the top ten in almost 40 years — and he’s worth it.

9. Minnesota Vikings — DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

Leal’s ability to play inside or outside on the defensive front makes him versatile. The fact that he can dominate at either spot makes him a fascinating player in the coming draft. Minnesota could have plenty of needs by the time the draft takes place but this is good value.

10. Washington Football Team — Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Washington needs a franchise quarterback. With Cincinnati now officially in the College Football Playoff, we’re going to get a great look at Ridder against a legit defense loaded with future NFL players. There are a few players whose draft stock will be significantly impacted by Cincinnati’s playoff appearance, the biggest of which is Ridder.

11. New Orleans Saints — Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

The quarterback position in New Orleans has been an absolute disaster this season. Corral can spin it and comes from the kind of system that would transition extremely well to what Sean Payton did with Drew Brees. This may feel like a reach, but the fit is there.

12. Atlanta Falcons — Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU

If three quarterbacks are off the board before Atlanta’s on the clock, they should look at addressing their other needs. If the top corner in the class is still available at No. 12, they should jump at the opportunity to take an impact player to help their secondary.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) — George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

The Eagles have three picks in the first round, so they’ll be able to do some serious work to improve their roster. Karlaftis is a legit edge rusher who would improve their defensive front immediately.

14. Las Vegas Raiders — Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

We’ve flipped the top receiver off the board in almost every mock draft this year, and right now we’re leaning on Wilson. He’s a big-play guy who can make contested catches. Mike Mayock loves big time players from big time programs so this fits.

15. Philadelphia Eagles — Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

If you watch the Cowboys run teams into submission on a weekly basis, you know stopping the run is critical if you want to win the NFC East. Davis, the college defensive player of the year, with Karlaftis would give the Eagles a dominant defensive front for the next five years (at least).

16. Pittsburgh Steelers — Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Pittsburgh needs a quarterback. But they also need to protect that player better, too. And there simply isn’t the right value player on the board for the Steelers to reach here. So take a dominant player to help the interior of the offensive line.

17. Denver Broncos — David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

The Broncos need to replace Von Miller. Ojabo had a great season opposite Hutchinson and his draft stock is benefitting from Michigan’s run to the playoff. He’ll be a first round pick in 2022, and would be a nice fit in Denver.

18. Cleveland Browns — Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The turnover at receiver in Cleveland continues, but being able to replace OBJ with a top level talent from inside the state would be a PR and on-field win for the Browns. Olave and Wilson should give the Buckeyes two receivers in the first round.

19. Miami Dolphins (from SF) — Drake London, WR, USC

Miami took a receiver in the first round last year, but they have receivers coming and going every year. Taking a big target like London would be a great piece for Tua… or Deshaun Watson… though, if it’s Watson, this pick will likely belong to Houston.

20. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) — Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

The Eagles’ third pick in the first round could move from the defensive line to the other side of the ball. Penning is a dominant tackle who could be the third player at that position to come off the board.

21. Cincinnati Bengals — Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Like Ridder, this is a player whose stock could skyrocket with a strong performance against Alabama. He’s a big, physical corner who could become a trendy pick as high as the early teens if he shows out in the playoff.

22. Buffalo Bills — Andrew Booth, Jr., CB, Clemson

Buffalo’s season has not gone as many expected, and their pick continues to climb the draft board as their playoff chances slide the opposite direction. We’ll see what their biggest needs are, but after watching them against the Bucs this past weekend the secondary could use some help.

23. Baltimore Ravens — Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Baltimore could go a number of directions. But we think corner is a position of glaring need. The good news for the Ravens is there should be good value at the position on the board when it’s their turn to pick.

24. Los Angeles Chargers — Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State

Thomas isn’t from a Power 5 program, but he’s a terrific talent who is a disruptive force. The Chargers could use another pass rusher to take pressure off their secondary and Thomas could be the guy.

25. Tennessee Titans — Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

The Titans, like the Chargers, need to bolster their pass rush (among other things). Walker is climbing the draft boards and could be a smooth pick for the Titans here. They may also look to fix their offensive line, too.

26. Dallas Cowboys — Ikem Ekwomu, OL, North Carolina State

The Cowboys may need a tackle here. They could also look to find the next generation of their interior offensive line. Ekwomu is the perfect prospect because he can do either/both.

27. Detroit Lions (from LAR) — Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

We’ve liked the idea of the Lions going quarterback here, and they might. But taking a potential No. 1 receiver is also a strong play, and there are a few candidates for that role on the board at this point who might not be there at the top of the second round.

28. New England Patriots — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

The Pats need to help their secondary, and McCreary is the top corner on the board at this point. Of course, the Pats will probably move down and add picks and somehow find a gem nobody has heard of.

29. Arizona Cardinals — Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

The Cardinals loss to the Rams drops them from the top of the NFC. It also made clear they have some needs they’ll want to address in the upcoming draft. Protecting Kyler Murray should be their priority. Ohio State has produced some good offensive linemen and has usually had mobile quarterbacks, to this could be a good system fit.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

We’ve had the Bucs looking at the inside linebacker position for a while, but this mock has Lloyd’s stock all the way up into the top ten. Dean could be up there, too, if he plays well in the playoff. If he’s available, he’ll be a Buc.

31. Kansas City Chiefs — Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

The Chiefs have gone from the middle of the round to a potential AFC champion pretty quickly. We do like them looking at the back end of their secondary with a true safety that could free up the Honeybadger to use his versatility. Brisker’s a great talent.

32. Green Bay Packers — Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Could the Packers win the Super Bowl in spite of all their off-field drama this year? It’s very possible. However, if Aaron Rodgers actually leaves, Davante Adams likely leaves as well. Which means the Packers would need another receiver. Dotson is a terrific player who did well in bad weather at Penn State.

33. Detroit Lions — Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

34. Houston Texans — Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

35. Jacksonville Jaguars — Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

36. New York Jets — Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

37. New York Giants — Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State

38. Chicago Bears — Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan

39. New York Jets (from CAR) — Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

40. Seattle Seahawks — Storm Duck, CB, North Carolina

41. Minnesota Vikings — Nik Bonnito, EDGE, Oklahoma

42. Washington Football Team — Logan Hall, DL, Houston

43. New Orleans Saints — John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

44. Atlanta Falcons — Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

45. Miami Dolphins — Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

46. Las Vegas Raiders — Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

47. Philadelphia Eagles — Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

48. Pittsburgh Steelers — Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

49. Denver Broncos — Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

50. Cleveland Browns — Brandon Smith, EDGE, Penn State

51. San Francisco 49ers — Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

52. Indianapolis Colts — JJ Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

53. Cincinnati Bengals — Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

54. Buffalo Bills — Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

55. Baltimore Ravens — Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State

56. Los Angeles Chargers — Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

57. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) — Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati

58. Dallas Cowboys — Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

59. Denver Broncos (from LAR) — Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

60. New England Patriots — David Bell, WR, Purdue

61. Arizona Cardinals — Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

62. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

63. Kansas City Chiefs — Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

64. Green Bay Packers — Jaxson Kirkland, OL, Washington

65. Detroit Lions — Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern

66. Houston Texans — Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

67. Jacksonville Jaguars — Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

68. New York Jets — Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

69. New York Giants — Jalen Wynermyer, TE, Texas A&M

70. Chicago Bears — Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

71. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) — Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia

72. Seattle Seahawks — Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

73. Minnesota Vikings — Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

74. Washington Football Team — Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

75. Houston Texans (from NO) — Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

76. Atlanta Falcons — Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

77. New York Giants (from MIA) — EJ Brown, QB, Brown

78. Las Vegas Raiders — Damone Clark, LB, LSU

79. Philadelphia Eagles — Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Alabama

80. Pittsburgh Steelers — Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

81. Denver Broncos — Cade Otten, TE, Washington

82. Cleveland Browns — Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

83. San Francisco 49ers — Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

84. Indianapolis Colts — Obinna Eze, OT, TCU

85. Cincinnati Bengals — Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

86. Buffalo Bills — John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

87. Baltimore Ravens — Sam Williams, EDGE, Mississippi

88. Los Angeles Chargers — George Pickens, WR, Georgia

89. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) — Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

90. Dallas Cowboys — Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

91. Denver Broncos (from LAR) — Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

92. New England Patriots — Andrew Steuber, OT, Michigan

93. Arizona Cardinals — Jalen Catalon, S, Arkansas

94. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

95. Kansas City Chiefs — Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

96. Green Bay Packers — Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

97. Detroit Lions (comp) — Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

98. New Orleans Saints (comp) — Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA

99. Pittsburgh Steelers (comp) — Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

100. Baltimore Ravens (comp) — Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

101. Los Angeles Rams (comp) — Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan