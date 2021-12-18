The Mets are hiring Buck Showalter as the team’s 24th manager

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen wasn’t going to leave it to the media to make the big splash. This was his scoop — Buck Showalter is the next Mets manager. He took to his favorite social media platform, Twitter, to announce the hire:

I’m pleased to announce Buck Showalter as the new manager of the New York Mets — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) December 18, 2021

Buck Showalter has 3 year deal to manage Mets — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 18, 2021

Forgive the baseball cliché, but this is a home-run hire for the Mets. Showalter brings experience, a track record of success, and knowledge of the New York market with him. He’s taking over a team that is built to win now.

Even with the lockout, the Mets and Cohen find a way to make news on a lazy Saturday afternoon in December.

More to come on this developing story.