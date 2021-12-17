The NFL will now have a doubleheader on both Monday and Tuesday of next week.

COVID-19 is devastating the NFL and causing the league to reschedule various Week 15 games.

The Raiders and Browns were previously scheduled to play Saturday while the Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles matches were supposed to take place Sunday.

Due to rising cases, the Raiders-Browns meeting will now occur Monday (Dec. 20) at 5:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network ahead of the Vikings-Bears game at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The meeting between Minnesota and Chicago was always supposed to be the Week 15 Monday Night Football game.

Then, on Tuesday, both the Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles games will occur at 7:00 p.m. ET. Both games will be on FOX — maybe Scott Hanson does a special edition of NFL Red Zone to help viewers keep track of either event (I’m only speculating, but anything is possible).

Updated week 15 NFL schedule: pic.twitter.com/arIrOhkCgW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

Twenty-two Browns players have landed on the COVID list along with three coaches, including head coach Kevin Stefanski. Washington also has 22 players on the COVID list.

The rising number of cases has additionally caused the league to modify the COVID-19 protocols through the end of the Week 15 games, including the mandating of masks and movement of meetings to a remote or outdoor setting.

