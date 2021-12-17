Are you ready for a new look at Citi Field?

On Friday morning, the New York Mets announced a multi-year deal with Samsung as the official display and technology solutions partner at Citi Field.

The deal includes a comprehensive upgrade to the signage at Citi Field that is slated to begin in 2022. The project will take two years to complete.

When complete, the new-look Citi Field will feature:

More than 1,300 LCD screens and 4,000 square feet of direct view LED screens in public spaces, enhancing the fan experience at every touch point and even alerting them when their team merchandise is ready for pick up

A ballpark-wide IPTV system that will carry nearly 100 channels of sports and entertainment content

Double the number of slow-motion replay systems and three times as many cameras for increased game coverage

An enhanced and fully upgraded scoreboard to display the latest LED technology and handle 4K video

“Our partnership with Samsung is a significant investment from our owner Steve Cohen to bring the most state-of-the-art technology to the ballpark and provide our fans an even better experience at Citi Field,” Mets Chief Technology Officer Mark Brubaker said in the press release. “The quality of these upgrades and integration into the daily experience for our fans make Citi Field an industry leader when it comes to the most innovative technological displays.”