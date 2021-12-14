Stephen Curry made history at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. Now, he’s also the most prolific three-point shooter ever, passing Ray Allen for No. 1 on the all-time list.

It was only a matter of time before he took his rightful place as the king of the three-pointer.

CURRY TIES THE RECORD 👀 pic.twitter.com/lPRtjjSPOJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

Curry tied the record on one of his patented pull-ups from 30 feet out. He only needed two to break Ray Allen’s record. Allen was in the building to see Curry pass his mark, as was Reggie Miller, who is third on the all-time list and was calling this game for TNT.

Steph 🤝 Ray Allen pic.twitter.com/PLE0hMCCGu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2021

The three greatest 3-point shooters share a moment before the game 💯 pic.twitter.com/amy7IIGhNu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2021

It’s easy to forget the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks still had a full game to play. Curry’s moment took center stage in the first quarter. He gave his father, former NBA player Dell Curry, the record-breaking ball.

Steph Curry gave his record-breaking ball to his dad, Dell Curry ❤️ 🎥 @warriors pic.twitter.com/HusnfnzAEc — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 15, 2021

NBA/ABA All-Time 3-PT Leaders