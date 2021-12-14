stephen curry
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry made history at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. Now, he’s also the most prolific three-point shooter ever, passing Ray Allen for No. 1 on the all-time list.

It was only a matter of time before he took his rightful place as the king of the three-pointer.

 

Curry tied the record on one of his patented pull-ups from 30 feet out. He only needed two to break Ray Allen’s record. Allen was in the building to see Curry pass his mark, as was Reggie Miller, who is third on the all-time list and was calling this game for TNT.

It’s easy to forget the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks still had a full game to play. Curry’s moment took center stage in the first quarter. He gave his father, former NBA player Dell Curry, the record-breaking ball.

NBA/ABA All-Time 3-PT Leaders

1.  Stephen Curry 2974
Ray Allen 2973
3. Reggie Miller 2560
4. James Harden 2509
5. Kyle Korver 2450
6. Vince Carter 2290
7. Jason Terry 2282
8. Jamal Crawford 2221
9. Paul Pierce 2143
10. Damian Lillard 2109