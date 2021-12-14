Steph Curry could/should break the all-time 3-point record tonight at MSG.
When the New York Knicks take the floor at MSG tonight against the Golden State Warriors, the final score is already almost an afterthought.
Steph Curry, arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history, has the opportunity to make a mark on the all-time record books for the league. He’s two three-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen’s record.
Tonight, Steph Curry will become the All-Time 3-Point Leader in NBA history ‼️‼️‼️
Do we think it’ll happen in the first quarter? pic.twitter.com/lyohWBNpBk
— Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) December 14, 2021
So how does Curry stack up against the greatest three-point shooters in the history of the Knicks?
Well, the Knicks haven’t been blessed with many great three-point shooters. And their franchise records pale in comparison to Curry’s incredible career — which isn’t over, by the way. Far from it.
But here’s how the Knicks’ all-time best look compared to Curry.
Steph Curry
- 3-Pointers Made — 2,972
- 3-Point Attempts — 6,889
Knicks Top 5 — Made 3-Pointers
- John Starks — 982
- Allan Houston — 921
- Carmelo Anthony — 762
- Jamal Crawford — 600
- Charlie Ward — 598
Knicks Top 5 — 3-Point Attempts
- John Starks — 2,848
- Allan Houston — 2,310
- Carmelo Anthony — 2,067
- Jamal Crawford — 1,698
- Charlie Ward — 1,635
For the sake of comparison, here are Curry’s numbers for four (4!) seasons: from the 2013-14 thru the 2016-17 seasons, Curry attempted 2,936 3-pointers and made 1,273, both of which would have made him the all-time greatest in Knicks history… in, again, four years!
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE BET
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 RISK-FREE + BONUS
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
$1,001 FIRST-BET MATCH
- BETMGM SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
TWO $2,000 RISK-FREE BETS
- BETRIVERS SPORTSBOOK
$250 FIRST-DEPOSIT MATCH
- WYNNBET SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE BET