Steph Curry could/should break the all-time 3-point record tonight at MSG.

When the New York Knicks take the floor at MSG tonight against the Golden State Warriors, the final score is already almost an afterthought.

Steph Curry, arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history, has the opportunity to make a mark on the all-time record books for the league. He’s two three-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen’s record.

Tonight, Steph Curry will become the All-Time 3-Point Leader in NBA history ‼️‼️‼️ Do we think it’ll happen in the first quarter? pic.twitter.com/lyohWBNpBk — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) December 14, 2021

So how does Curry stack up against the greatest three-point shooters in the history of the Knicks?

Well, the Knicks haven’t been blessed with many great three-point shooters. And their franchise records pale in comparison to Curry’s incredible career — which isn’t over, by the way. Far from it.

But here’s how the Knicks’ all-time best look compared to Curry.

Steph Curry

3-Pointers Made — 2,972

3-Point Attempts — 6,889

Knicks Top 5 — Made 3-Pointers

John Starks — 982 Allan Houston — 921 Carmelo Anthony — 762 Jamal Crawford — 600 Charlie Ward — 598

Knicks Top 5 — 3-Point Attempts

John Starks — 2,848 Allan Houston — 2,310 Carmelo Anthony — 2,067 Jamal Crawford — 1,698 Charlie Ward — 1,635

For the sake of comparison, here are Curry’s numbers for four (4!) seasons: from the 2013-14 thru the 2016-17 seasons, Curry attempted 2,936 3-pointers and made 1,273, both of which would have made him the all-time greatest in Knicks history… in, again, four years!