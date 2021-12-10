The New York Knicks (12-13) are heading to Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors (11-14)
The New York Knicks can drop even further in the standings with a loss. The Toronto Raptors and Knicks could have identical records by the end of Friday night.
New York’s inconsistent season continued on Tuesday and Wednesday. After notching an impressive win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks laid an egg against the Indiana Pacers.
The Raptors took the first game of this season series in Madison Square Garden back in early November.
Which version of the Knicks will show up in Scotiabank Arena tonight? Your guess is as good as ours. Let’s take a deep dive into the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Friday, December 10th, 2021
Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON, Canada
TV: MSG
Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Raptors
New York Knicks: +1.5 (-105) // O 207.5 (-105) // +105
Toronto Raptors: -1.5 (-115) // O 207.5 (-115) // -175
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Injury Report
Knicks:
- Nerlens Noel (Lower Back): Probable
- Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out
Raptors:
- Precious Achiuwa (Right Shoulder): Questionable
- OG Anunoby (Left Hip): Out
- Khem Birch (Right Knee): Out
- Justin Champagnie (Right Knee): Questionable
- Goran Dragic (Not With Team): Out
The full NBA Injury Report can be found here.
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Alec Burks
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Nerlens Noel
Raptors Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Fred VanVleet
SG: Gary Trent
SF: Scottie Barnes
PF: Pascal Siakam
C: Chris Boucher
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE BET
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 RISK-FREE + BONUS
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
$1,001 FIRST-BET MATCH
- BETMGM SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
TWO $2,000 RISK-FREE BETS
- BETRIVERS SPORTSBOOK
$250 FIRST-DEPOSIT MATCH
- WYNNBET SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE BET