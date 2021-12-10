The New York Knicks (12-13) are heading to Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors (11-14)

The New York Knicks can drop even further in the standings with a loss. The Toronto Raptors and Knicks could have identical records by the end of Friday night.

New York’s inconsistent season continued on Tuesday and Wednesday. After notching an impressive win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks laid an egg against the Indiana Pacers.

The Raptors took the first game of this season series in Madison Square Garden back in early November.

Which version of the Knicks will show up in Scotiabank Arena tonight? Your guess is as good as ours. Let’s take a deep dive into the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, December 10th, 2021

Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON, Canada

TV: MSG

Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Raptors

New York Knicks: +1.5 (-105) // O 207.5 (-105) // +105

Toronto Raptors: -1.5 (-115) // O 207.5 (-115) // -175

Injury Report

Knicks:

Nerlens Noel (Lower Back): Probable

Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out

Raptors:

Precious Achiuwa (Right Shoulder): Questionable

OG Anunoby (Left Hip): Out

Khem Birch (Right Knee): Out

Justin Champagnie (Right Knee): Questionable

Goran Dragic (Not With Team): Out

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Alec Burks

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Nerlens Noel

Raptors Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Fred VanVleet

SG: Gary Trent

SF: Scottie Barnes

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Chris Boucher