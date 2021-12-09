The Wide Right Podcast is back with episode 103.

NFL Week 14 is approaching, and to bring you your best bets for the upcoming slate of games, the Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode 103.

On the latest edition of the program, we’ll be discussing our spread, total and moneyline picks for nine of the 14 games set to take place this week. Sadly, it’s that time of year when some of the games don’t carry the same level of intrigue as others (i.e we aren’t going to waste our time discussing the Lions-Broncos matchup).

As usual, odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change. Get a deposit bonus of up to $1,000 and a $50 free bet when you sign up by clicking here.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The show can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY