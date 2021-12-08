The New York Knicks (12-12) have the dysfunctional Indiana Pacers (10-16) on Wednesday

The New York Knicks are going to see a few familiar faces on Wednesday night. This will be the third of four meetings this season between the Knickerbockers and the Indiana Pacers.

These two underachieving teams have split the season series to this point, with the home team taking the win in both games. The Knicks have failed to reach 100 points in two tries against the Pacers.

With rumors of seismic changes coming to Indiana in the form of trades, New York has an opportunity to take advantage of a team in limbo. The orange and blue will look to win their second road game in as many nights.

Let’s take a deep dive into the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, December 8th, 2021

Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: MSG

Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Pacers

New York Knicks: +5 (-115) // O 212.5 (-105) // +170

Indiana Pacers: -5 (-105) // O 212.5 (-115) // -200

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Injury Report

Knicks:

Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out

Pacers:

Justin Holiday (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

T.J. McConnell (Right Wrist): Out

T.J. Warren (Left Navicular): Out

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Alec Burks

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Nerlens Noel

Pacers Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Malcolm Brogdon

SG: Caris LeVert

SF: Chris Duarte

PF: Domantas Sabonis

C: Myles Turner