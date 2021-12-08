The New York Knicks (12-12) have the dysfunctional Indiana Pacers (10-16) on Wednesday
The New York Knicks are going to see a few familiar faces on Wednesday night. This will be the third of four meetings this season between the Knickerbockers and the Indiana Pacers.
These two underachieving teams have split the season series to this point, with the home team taking the win in both games. The Knicks have failed to reach 100 points in two tries against the Pacers.
With rumors of seismic changes coming to Indiana in the form of trades, New York has an opportunity to take advantage of a team in limbo. The orange and blue will look to win their second road game in as many nights.
Let’s take a deep dive into the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Wednesday, December 8th, 2021
Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
TV: MSG
Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Pacers
New York Knicks: +5 (-115) // O 212.5 (-105) // +170
Indiana Pacers: -5 (-105) // O 212.5 (-115) // -200
Injury Report
Knicks:
- Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out
Pacers:
- Justin Holiday (Health and Safety Protocols): Out
- T.J. McConnell (Right Wrist): Out
- T.J. Warren (Left Navicular): Out
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Alec Burks
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Nerlens Noel
Pacers Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Malcolm Brogdon
SG: Caris LeVert
SF: Chris Duarte
PF: Domantas Sabonis
C: Myles Turner
