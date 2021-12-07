The NFL has revealed the 32 nominees for the prestigious award.

The conclusion of the 2021 NFL season is approaching (sadly, it goes by fast each and every year).

That means award season is upon us — soon enough, we’ll learn the recipients of the NFL MVP Award, the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year Awards, and of course, the ever-prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

This week, the NFL revealed the 32 nominees (one for each team) for the latter-most honor, with Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and Giants safety Logan Ryan being selected for their respective teams.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award represents the community service work a player is involved with off the field along with the efforts they provide on the gridiron.

Williams established the Quinnen Williams Foundation, which donates a total of $50,000 during the holiday season to 100 single-parent families in and around Birmingham, Alabama. He additionally established The Williams Scholarship, which aims to supply financial aid to low-income minorities.

Williams is also an ambassador for the American Cancer Society.

Ryan created the Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (RARF), which supplies financial as well as educational resources for the animal welfare community. On top of that, Ryan works with the Community Animal Rescue Effort and established Ryan Alternative Solutions Training (RAST). The goal of RAST is to improve methods of police officers during arrests to enhance the safety of both the citizen and officer.

Through the NFL Foundation and Nationwide, the recipient of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award earns a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choosing. All nominees will also earn up to a $40,000 donation to a charity they select.

“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the League’s most prestigious honor and these 32 men represent their many teammates who do incredible things in their communities,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. “Their unwavering commitment to their hometowns and team communities embodies Walter’s spirit of giving back in a way that makes us all incredibly proud of the work they are doing every day.”

