The New York Knicks (11-12) travel to Texas to face the San Antonio Spurs (8-14) on Tuesday
The New York Knicks are on their first three-game losing streak during the Tom Thibodeau era. As a result, Thibs is considering more changes to the rotation. The Knicks are currently out of the playoff picture in the competitive Eastern Conference.
Tuesday is a winnable game against the San Antonio Spurs. Dejounte Murray is playing the best basketball of his career, but the Spurs are still struggling to stay afloat in the Western Conference.
It’s safe to say these aren’t your father’s Spurs. Gregg Popovich’s squad is in a transitional phase. If the Knicks are going to right the ship, they will need to win games like this going forward.
Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Tuesday, December 7th, 2021
Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
TV: MSG
Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Bulls
New York Knicks: -3 (-110) // O 212.5 (-110) // -145
San Antonio Spurs: +3 (-110) // O 212.5 (-110) // +125
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change.
Injury Report
Knicks:
- Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out
Spurs:
- NOT YET SUBMITTED
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Alec Burks
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson
Spurs Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Dejounte Murray
SG: Derrick White
SF: Doug McDermott
PF: Keldon Johnson
C: Jakob Poeltl
