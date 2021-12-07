The New York Knicks (11-12) travel to Texas to face the San Antonio Spurs (8-14) on Tuesday

The New York Knicks are on their first three-game losing streak during the Tom Thibodeau era. As a result, Thibs is considering more changes to the rotation. The Knicks are currently out of the playoff picture in the competitive Eastern Conference.

Tuesday is a winnable game against the San Antonio Spurs. Dejounte Murray is playing the best basketball of his career, but the Spurs are still struggling to stay afloat in the Western Conference.

It’s safe to say these aren’t your father’s Spurs. Gregg Popovich’s squad is in a transitional phase. If the Knicks are going to right the ship, they will need to win games like this going forward.

Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Tuesday, December 7th, 2021

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: MSG

Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Bulls

New York Knicks: -3 (-110) // O 212.5 (-110) // -145

San Antonio Spurs: +3 (-110) // O 212.5 (-110) // +125

Injury Report

Knicks:

Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out

Spurs:

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Alec Burks

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson

Spurs Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Derrick White

SF: Doug McDermott

PF: Keldon Johnson

C: Jakob Poeltl