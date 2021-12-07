The Bread Man is this close to a big number.

The New York Rangers visiting Chicago on Tuesday night may provide a significant moment for one of the Rangers’ best players.

Forward Artemi Panarin has 499 career regular-season points. If Panarin can reach his 500th point, he’ll do it in the building where his NHL career began.

He joined the Blackhawks before the 2015-16 season. He called Chicago home for two seasons in which he scored 61 goals with 90 assists in 162 games — many of which were on a line with Patrick Kane.

Panarin signed with the Rangers before the 2019-20 season and has been the best offensive player on the roster since his arrival. He has scored 56 goals with 123 assists in 134 games as a member of the Rangers.

In his career, Panarin enters Tuesday night’s game in Chicago with 172 goals and 327 assists in 456 games.