ESNY presents the updated NFL DROY odds ahead of Week 13.

While Mac Jones (-300) is widening the gap when it comes to the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Micah Parsons possesses an even larger lead for the top defensive rookie.

The Cowboys linebacker (No. 12 overall in the 2021 draft) has been sensational this season and is on his way to being an elite run-stopper and pass-rusher. Barring injury, he’ll have this award locked up by season’s end.

DROY odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Micah Parsons -500

Patrick Surtain II +750

Asante Samuel Jr. +1600

Jayson Oweh +1600

Azeez Ojulari +2500

Gregory Rousseau +2500

Jamin Davis +2500

Christian Barmore +2500

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Micah Parsons remains atop the board

Micah Parsons continues to undergo a stellar first season out of Penn State. The first-rounder was -400 to win this award ahead of Week 12 but has further enhanced his chances and is now -500.

In Dallas’ Week 12 loss to the Raiders (on Thanksgiving), Parsons recorded five combined tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and one sack. It was his ninth sack of the season (Parsons has combined for 6.5 sacks in the last four games).

The former Nittany Lion essentially has this award in the bag, but like with anything in the NFL, it’s not over until it’s over.

Patrick Surtain II improving his odds

Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II (No. 9 overall pick out of Alabama) was +1000 to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year last week but is now +750 following a phenomenal Week 12 performance.

In his team’s win over the division-rival Chargers, Surtain racked up five combined tackles (four solo) and picked off a pair of passes, one of which he returned 70 yards for a touchdown. It was the inaugural pick-six of his NFL career and the second and third interceptions of his rookie campaign.

Surtain is truly impressing at the professional level and is a crucial reason why the Broncos sport the 10th-best passing defense (224.2 passing yards allowed per game).

Ojulari slipping away

Giants rookie edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is now +2500 after he was +2000 last week. Although he was already a long shot given the success of Parsons and Surtain, his chances of winning this award are slipping away.

Ojulari hasn’t recorded a sack since he notched 2.5 against the Panthers in Week 7. He hasn’t even racked up a quarterback hit since earning four in that same victory over Carolina.

At the moment, it’s a foregone conclusion that Ojulari likely won’t win the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Regardless, he has solidified that he can play at a high level in this league.

Azeez will hopefully be a long-term answer for the Giants at such an important position.

