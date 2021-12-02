knicks bulls
Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. The Chicago Bulls won 109-103. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks (11-10) host the Bulls (14-8) at MSG on Thursday night

The New York Knicks are committing to their new-look starting lineup. Alec Burks is in for Kemba Walker and he looks the part through two games. The Chicago Bulls are off to one of the best starts of any team in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls added a ton of talent in the offseason and that talent has been on full display so far. DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball are playing efficient basketball. We expect both of these teams to be in the mix in the Eastern Conference when all is said and done.

Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Thursday, December 2nd, 2021
Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
Where: MSG, New York City, NY
TV: NBA TV, MSG
Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Bulls

Chicago Bulls: +6.5 (-110) // O 216 (-110) // +215
New York Knicks: -6.5 (-110) // O 216 (-110) // -265

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Injury Report

Bulls:

  • Tyler Cook (G League — Two Way): Out
  • Devon Dotson (G League — Two Way): Out
  • Marko Simonovic (G League — On Assignment): Out
  • Coby White (Health and Safety Protocols): Out
  • Patrick Williams (Left Wrist): Out

Knicks:

  • Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out
  • RJ Barrett (Illness — Non-COVID): Questionable

Bulls Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Lonzo Ball
SG: Javonte Green
SF: Zach LaVine
PF: DeMar DeRozan
C: Nikola Vučević

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Alec Burks
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson