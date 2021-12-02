The Knicks (11-10) host the Bulls (14-8) at MSG on Thursday night

The New York Knicks are committing to their new-look starting lineup. Alec Burks is in for Kemba Walker and he looks the part through two games. The Chicago Bulls are off to one of the best starts of any team in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls added a ton of talent in the offseason and that talent has been on full display so far. DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball are playing efficient basketball. We expect both of these teams to be in the mix in the Eastern Conference when all is said and done.

Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Thursday, December 2nd, 2021

Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: MSG, New York City, NY

TV: NBA TV, MSG

Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Bulls

Chicago Bulls: +6.5 (-110) // O 216 (-110) // +215

New York Knicks: -6.5 (-110) // O 216 (-110) // -265

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Injury Report

Bulls:

Tyler Cook (G League — Two Way): Out

Devon Dotson (G League — Two Way): Out

Marko Simonovic (G League — On Assignment): Out

Coby White (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Patrick Williams (Left Wrist): Out

Knicks:

Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out

RJ Barrett (Illness — Non-COVID): Questionable

Bulls Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Lonzo Ball

SG: Javonte Green

SF: Zach LaVine

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: Nikola Vučević

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Alec Burks

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson