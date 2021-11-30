The Knicks (11-9) are using a new-look lineup against the first-place Nets (14-6)
The New York Knicks will travel across the East River and head to Brooklyn on Tuesday night. The Knicks have their first meeting with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Knicks are entering this game with a new-look lineup that they tested out on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks. Alec Burks is the starting point guard going forward. Not only is Kemba Walker dropping out of the starting lineup, but he’s going to be out of the rotation entirely.
The Nets are dealing with rotation issues of their own as Kyrie Irving continues his absence and Joe Harris recovers from ankle surgery.
Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Tuesday, November 30th, 2021
Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
TV: TNT
Stream: TNT App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Nets
New York Knicks: +6.5 (-110) // O 216 (-110) // +215
Brooklyn Nets: -6.5 (-110) // O 216 (-110) // -265
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Injury Report
Knicks:
- Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out
- Taj Gibson (Groin): Questionable
- Derrick Rose (Right Ankle): Questionable
- RJ Barrett (Illness — Non-COVID): Questionable
- Nerlens Noel (Right Knee): Questionable
Nets:
- Nic Claxton (Illness — Non-COVID): Out
- David Duke Jr. (Left Hip): Out
- Joe Harris (Left Ankle): Out
- Kyrie Irving (Ineligible to Play): Out
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Alec Burks
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson
Nets Projected Starting Lineup
PG: James Harden
SG: Patty Mills
SF: DeAndre’ Bembry
PF: Kevin Durant
C: LaMarcus Aldridge
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE BET
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 RISK-FREE + BONUS
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
$1,001 FIRST-BET MATCH
- BETMGM SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
TWO $2,000 RISK-FREE BETS
- BETRIVERS SPORTSBOOK
$250 FIRST-DEPOSIT MATCH
- WYNNBET SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE BET