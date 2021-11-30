The Knicks (11-9) are using a new-look lineup against the first-place Nets (14-6)

The New York Knicks will travel across the East River and head to Brooklyn on Tuesday night. The Knicks have their first meeting with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks are entering this game with a new-look lineup that they tested out on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks. Alec Burks is the starting point guard going forward. Not only is Kemba Walker dropping out of the starting lineup, but he’s going to be out of the rotation entirely.

The Nets are dealing with rotation issues of their own as Kyrie Irving continues his absence and Joe Harris recovers from ankle surgery.

Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Tuesday, November 30th, 2021

Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Nets

New York Knicks: +6.5 (-110) // O 216 (-110) // +215

Brooklyn Nets: -6.5 (-110) // O 216 (-110) // -265

Injury Report

Knicks:

Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out

Taj Gibson (Groin): Questionable

Derrick Rose (Right Ankle): Questionable

RJ Barrett (Illness — Non-COVID): Questionable

Nerlens Noel (Right Knee): Questionable

Nets:

Nic Claxton (Illness — Non-COVID): Out

David Duke Jr. (Left Hip): Out

Joe Harris (Left Ankle): Out

Kyrie Irving (Ineligible to Play): Out

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Alec Burks

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson

Nets Projected Starting Lineup

PG: James Harden

SG: Patty Mills

SF: DeAndre’ Bembry

PF: Kevin Durant

C: LaMarcus Aldridge