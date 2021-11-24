Good luck, Billy Eppler!

Remember during the season when New York Mets owner Steve Cohen tweeted about fan reactions to players? And players interactions with fans?

Remember a few weeks back when there were rumors that the social media habits of Steve Cohen, owner of the Mets, could negatively impact the club’s ability to hire front office executives?

Add Wednesday morning to the list of Cohen Twitter Moments to Remember.

On Tuesday night, news broke that free agent pitcher Steven Matz had agreed to a four-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mets were in on Matz, who used to be a member of their organization.

In fact, according to Joel Sherman, the Mets believed they were going to get the last bid. It appears they did not get that final conversation with the free agent, who took $44 million from the Cardinals.

Cohen let his iPhone charge overnight before taking to Twitter with his thoughts.

If you think this kind of behavior isn’t going to impact the ability of new general manager Billy Eppler, we’ve got some ocean-front property in Arizona for sale.

Furthermore, if Cohen is going to be mad every time the Mets fail to land a mid-tier free agent, wait until they start bidding on superstars…

UPDATE: Sherman apparently spoke with Cohen, who is apparently not used to being used as leverage by agents who want their clients to go from two-year offers to four-year contracts.

1/Just talked to Steve Cohen on the phone. He was angered that the Mets were pursued by Matz and his agent — not vice versa — and told the NYM were Matz's first choice, that there was unfinished business with the NYM and he wanted to return. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 24, 2021

2/His quote: “Most relationships I have had with agents have been wonderful. The conversations have been good, they really have been. But here this was different. This was something so over the line. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 24, 2021