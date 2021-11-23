The Knicks (9-8) are hosting the Lakers (9-9), who are going to be without LeBron James

The New York Knicks won’t have to face LeBron James on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers will be without King James after his dust-up with Isaiah Stewart resulted in a one-game suspension.

This will be LeBron’s first suspension in his NBA career. The Knicks just so happen to be the lucky ones who won’t have to face the 17-time All-Star.

However, New York’s inconsistent play puts them in a vulnerable spot against Anthony Davis and the Lakers. It’s impossible to know what to expect on a nightly basis from these Knicks.

Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021

Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers: +4 (-110) // O 214.5 (-110) // +145

New York Knicks: -4 (-110) // O 214.5 (-110) // -165

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change.

Injury Report

Lakers:

Trevor Ariza (Right Ankle): Out

Chaundee Brown Jr. (G League — Two Way): Out

Anthony Davis (Right Thigh): Probable

Jay Huff (G League — Two Way): Out

LeBron James (League Suspension): Out

Kendrick Nunn (Right Knee): Out

Austin Reaves (Left Hamstring): Doubtful

Knicks:

Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out

Mitchell Robinson (Concussion): Out

Taj Gibson (Groin): Doubtful

Derrick Rose (Right Ankle): Questionable

Lakers Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Russell Westbrook

SG: Avery Bradley

SF: Carmelo Anthony

PF: Anthony Davis

C: DeAndre Jordan

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Nerlens Noel