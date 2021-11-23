knicks lakers
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks (9-8) are hosting the Lakers (9-9), who are going to be without LeBron James

The New York Knicks won’t have to face LeBron James on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers will be without King James after his dust-up with Isaiah Stewart resulted in a one-game suspension.

This will be LeBron’s first suspension in his NBA career. The Knicks just so happen to be the lucky ones who won’t have to face the 17-time All-Star.

However, New York’s inconsistent play puts them in a vulnerable spot against Anthony Davis and the Lakers. It’s impossible to know what to expect on a nightly basis from these Knicks.

Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021
Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY
TV: TNT
Stream: TNT App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers: +4 (-110) // O 214.5 (-110) // +145
New York Knicks: -4 (-110) // O 214.5 (-110) // -165

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Injury Report

Lakers:

  • Trevor Ariza (Right Ankle): Out
  • Chaundee Brown Jr. (G League — Two Way): Out
  • Anthony Davis (Right Thigh): Probable
  • Jay Huff (G League — Two Way): Out
  • LeBron James (League Suspension): Out
  • Kendrick Nunn (Right Knee): Out
  • Austin Reaves (Left Hamstring): Doubtful

Knicks:

  • Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out
  • Mitchell Robinson (Concussion): Out
  • Taj Gibson (Groin): Doubtful
  • Derrick Rose (Right Ankle): Questionable

Lakers Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Russell Westbrook
SG: Avery Bradley
SF: Carmelo Anthony
PF: Anthony Davis
C: DeAndre Jordan

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Nerlens Noel