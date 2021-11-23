The Knicks (9-8) are hosting the Lakers (9-9), who are going to be without LeBron James
The New York Knicks won’t have to face LeBron James on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers will be without King James after his dust-up with Isaiah Stewart resulted in a one-game suspension.
This will be LeBron’s first suspension in his NBA career. The Knicks just so happen to be the lucky ones who won’t have to face the 17-time All-Star.
However, New York’s inconsistent play puts them in a vulnerable spot against Anthony Davis and the Lakers. It’s impossible to know what to expect on a nightly basis from these Knicks.
Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021
Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY
TV: TNT
Stream: TNT App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers: +4 (-110) // O 214.5 (-110) // +145
New York Knicks: -4 (-110) // O 214.5 (-110) // -165
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change.
Injury Report
Lakers:
- Trevor Ariza (Right Ankle): Out
- Chaundee Brown Jr. (G League — Two Way): Out
- Anthony Davis (Right Thigh): Probable
- Jay Huff (G League — Two Way): Out
- LeBron James (League Suspension): Out
- Kendrick Nunn (Right Knee): Out
- Austin Reaves (Left Hamstring): Doubtful
Knicks:
- Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out
- Mitchell Robinson (Concussion): Out
- Taj Gibson (Groin): Doubtful
- Derrick Rose (Right Ankle): Questionable
Lakers Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Russell Westbrook
SG: Avery Bradley
SF: Carmelo Anthony
PF: Anthony Davis
C: DeAndre Jordan
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Nerlens Noel
