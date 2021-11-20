The Detroit Lions continue their strong grip on the No. 1 overall pick.

We’re now less than one week away from Thanksgiving, and we’re starting to sort out the good from the bad… and the terrible. Unfortunately, the New York Giants and Jets are somewhere between the bad and the terrible. The good news: they’ll have high picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Injuries continue making an impact on the NFL, and some teams will look to replace injured players in the draft. Others will look to replace franchise icons. And some — like the Lions — will just look to get out of the cellar.

Let’s get to it! Here’s our latest mock of the 2022 NFL Draft!

ROUND ONE

1. Detroit Lions — Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

The worst team in the league didn’t lose last weekend… they tied. Which speaks to the Steelers’ issues behind Ben Roethlisberger more than it does the Lions’ ability to win. They’re awful. So they get the chance to take the consensus No. 1 player in the draft.

2. Houston Texans — Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Houston needs everything. They need a franchise quarterback, skill position players around him and protection for him. They also need a defense, from front to back. Taking the best offensive tackle in the class is a good place to start. We’ll see if they add picks with a Deshaun Watson deal at some point before the draft.

3. New York Jets — Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Hamilton might be the best player in the draft, and the Jets happen to need a safety. This is an ideal fit, but the Jets might need to stay in the top-four overall picks to get him. They have another pick in the first round.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars — Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Jacksonville has their franchise quarterback, but he’s spent too much of his rookie season running for his life. Cross is universally considered the No. 2 offensive tackle in the class and would start Day One in Jacksonville.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) — Derek Stingley, Jr, CB, LSU

The first of the Eagles’ three picks in the first round gives them the ability to pick a player who can improve their secondary and make an impact in the return game. Stingley has been considered the top corner in this class for three years.

6. New York Giants — Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

This would be an amazing turn of events for the Giants, who need someone to rush the passer. Hutchinson may ultimately be the best pass rusher in this class; he’s another Big Ten rusher in the mold of the Bosa and Watt brothers. He would be a fan favorite, too.

7. Washington Football Team — Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

Washington needs a quarterback and will likely have their pick of the entire class here. We’re going with Corral as the top QB off the board, though there is healthy debate surrounding which player in what is considered a weak class at the position is the best pro prospect.

8. New York Jets (from SEA) — Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa

If the Jets can land a game-changing safety and fix the interior of their offensive line in the first round, this draft would be a huge success before the second day. Linderbaum is the best offensive lineman in the draft — period.

9. New York Giants (from CHI) — Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

We’re changing our pick for the Giants with their second selection in the first round. The Giants need to consider the interior of their offensive line, but can do that later. They also need an upgrade at inside linebacker, and Dean would be a huge addition to a unit that struggles. Think Roquan Smith.

10. Minnesota Vikings — DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

The Vikings are heading the wrong direction, and may have a new coach calling the shots by the time the draft comes around. Leal is a terrific defensive lineman who can play inside or outside, against the run and rush the passer. He’s an impact player, and Minnesota needs a few of those.

11. Miami Dolphins (from SF) — Drake London, WR, USC

Yup, the Dolphins going receiver. Again. But they have receivers coming off the books and need to replenish their depth chart. London is a big target with great hands whose season ended early because of an injury. The question is whether or not Miami will be picking here… or if they have traded this away for a quarterback (see Watson, Deshaun).

12. Philadelphia Eagles — George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Philly’s second pick of the first round is an impact pass rusher from Purdue who has played big in big games this year. Philly has plenty of issues to address and this would be another strong addition to their defense.

13. Atlanta Falcons — Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Matt Ryan’s numbers have been okay this year, but the arm strength appears to be gone. It’s time to pick his hair, and Pickett would be a perfect next quarterback in Atlanta.

14. Cleveland Browns — Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The Browns need to replace OBJ, so why not take a stud from just down the road in Columbus? Hell, they could take either Olave or Garrett Wilson here and have Buckeye nation happy to buy a new jersey.

15. Denver Broncos — JJ Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

The Broncos need to replace Von Miller, but there isn’t a guy in this draft who will do that. But Enagbare is a very good piece who will help their pass rush immediately. They’ll be tempted to go quarterback (again) but the defense needs work.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) — Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

With their third pick in the first round, the Eagles move to the offensive side of the ball and pick some protection for their quarterback. Penning isn’t from a blue-blood program but scouts love him.

17. Carolina Panthers — Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

Carolina might need to make a decision at quarterback, but there’s a chance Cam Newton hangs around for another year or two. Their defense isn’t awful, but an impact pass rusher is always a good piece to have. Jackson would be a nice fit.

18. Las Vegas Raiders — Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Vegas now needs to replace a receiver and corner. Wilson would be a strong replacement for Henry Ruggs III, whose career is over. He might be the best receiver in this draft class when it’s all said and done.

19. New Orleans Saints — Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

The Saints will play this entire season without Michael Thomas, and they have missed him. They, too, need a quarterback but shouldn’t be in a rush to use a pick on one in a weak class. Dotson is a terrific player who will help whomever is under center next season.

20. Cincinnati Bengals — Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

The Bengals feel like they’re this close to having something. Improving their secondary would be smart, and Elam at this point is strong value.

21. Los Angeles Chargers — David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

The Chargers’ defense has been a massive disappointment this season. Ojabo has been marvelous playing opposite Hutchinson at Michigan and his stock is skyrocketing. It might initially hurt playing opposite a former Buckeye, but we’re sure he’d get over it when the checks start hitting his bank account.

22. New England Patriots — Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The Patriots need a starting corner and Gardner is an absolute stud. He’s played a shutdown role all season for undefeated Cincinnati and would be a great fit in the Patriots’ defense.

23. Kansas City Chiefs — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

The Chiefs’ issues appear to be fading as they get healthy. They might want to add depth to their offensive line, but secondary depth in a division that likes to throw it around is smart.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers — Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

As we already noted, the Steelers do not have a quarterback on their depth chart beyond Big Ben who should be on an NFL roster. And his time may be coming to a close. So drafting his successor is a need (it was a couple years ago). Willis is an intriguing prospect.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

The Bucs defense hasn’t been as good as it was last year and a big part of that has been the play of their inside linebackers. So it’s time to address it. We’ve mocked Lloyd to Tampa from the jump and still love the fit.

26. Baltimore Ravens — Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

The Ravens must continue to protect Lamar Jackson. But his price tag is going to go up — significantly — soon. So having cost-controlled protection up front would be wise. Taking a really good tackle from Ohio State is often a good idea.

27. Buffalo Bills — Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Like Lloyd to Tampa, we love the fit of Spiller to Buffalo and have been mocking this all year. The Bills need a workhorse in the backfield and Spiller could be that guy.

28. Dallas Cowboys — Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

The Cowboys’ defense has shown improvement after Dallas invested so heavily in it last offseason. They need to start thinking about the next generation up front, and Green is a guy we’ve mocked as high as the top ten.

29. Green Bay Packers — Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

If Devante Adams leaves, the Packers need a replacement. Burks has size and has played extremely well for the Razorbacks. This will be the most interesting offseason in at least 30 years in Green Bay.

30. Arizona Cardinals — Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

If Arizona is drafting near the end of the first round, this pick will likely be a luxury. Adding size to their defensive front would be a strong move, and Davis is a beast. He changes games every weekend for Georgia and would make life hell for the NFC West.

31. Tennessee Titans — Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

The Titans will need to replace their receivers at some point, and they’re getting expensive. So adding another piece to the puzzle who comes cost controlled would be a good building block for a team that just keeps rolling.

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) — Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

We firmly believe the Lions will go quarterback at the end of the first round to have the fifth year of control. The big question becomes: who is the guy? Ridder has been terrific for Cincinnati this year and might take the job away from Jared Goff at some point in the not-too-distant future.

33. Detroit Lions — John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

34. Houston Texans — Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

35. New York Jets — Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

36. Jacksonville Jaguars — Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

37. Miami Dolphins — Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

38. New York Giants — Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

39. Washington Football Team — David Bell, WR, Purdue

40. Seattle Seahawks — Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State

41. Chicago Bears — Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

42. Minnesota Vikings — Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

43. San Francisco 49ers — Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

44. Philadelphia Eagles — Damone Clark, LB, LSU

45. Atlanta Falcons — Logan Hall, DL, Houston

46. Cleveland Browns — Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

47. Denver Broncos — Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

48. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) — Jalen Wynermyer, TE, Texas A&M

49. New York Jets (from CAR) — Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

50. Las Vegas Raiders — Andrew Booth, Jr, CB, Clemson

51. New Orleans Saints — Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

52. Cincinnati Bengals — Ikem Ekwomu, OL, North Carolina State

53. Los Angeles Chargers — Jaquan Bisker, S, Penn State

54. New England Patriots — Jalen Tolbert, WR, Southern Alabama

55. Kansas City Chiefs — Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

56. Pittsburgh Steelers — Thayer Munford, OT, Ohio State

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

58. Baltimore Ravens —Storm Duck, CB, North Carolina

59. Buffalo Bills — Jaxson Kirkland, OL, Washington

60. Dallas Cowboys — Nik Bonnito, EDGE, Oklahoma

61. Green Bay Packers — Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern

62. Arizona Cardinals — Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

63. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) —Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) — Cade Otten, TE, Washington

65. Detroit Lions — Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

66. Houston Texans —Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

67. New York Jets — Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

68. Jacksonville Jaguars — Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Alabama

69. New York Giants (from MIA) —Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

70. New York Giants — George Pickens, WR, Georgia

71. Washington Football Team — Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

72. Seattle Seahawks — Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

73. Chicago Bears — Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

74. Minnesota Vikings — Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

75. San Francisco 49ers — Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

76. Philadelphia Eagles — Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia

77. Atlanta Falcons — Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

78. Cleveland Browns — Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

79. Denver Broncos — Andrew Steuber, OT, Michigan

80. Indianapolis Colts — Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) —Sevyn Banks, CB, Ohio State

82. Las Vegas Raiders — Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

83. Houston Texans (from NO) —Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

84. Cincinnati Bengals — Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

85. Los Angeles Chargers — Zion Nelson, OT, Miami

86. New England Patriots — Zachary Carter, DT, Florida

87. Kansas City Chiefs — Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

88. Pittsburgh Steelers — Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

90. Baltimore Ravens — Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

91. Buffalo Bills — Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

92. Dallas Cowboys — Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

93. Green Bay Packers — Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA

94. Arizona Cardinals — Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

95. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) — Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR) — Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State

97. Detroit Lions (comp) —Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

98. New Orleans Saints (comp) — Jalen Catalon, S, Arkansas

99. Pittsburgh Steelers (comp) — Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon

100. Baltimore Ravens (comp) — Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson

101. Los Angeles Rams (comp) — Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame