The Knicks, Rangers, and MSG are partnering with Caesars Sportsbook and JB Smoove

Expect to see a lot of Caesars Sportsbook ads in Madison Square Garden and on MSG Networks in the future. MSG announced a partnership with the sportsbook that will make Caesars Sportsbook the official betting partner of the Knicks and Rangers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Caesars Sportsbook – a renowned brand in the sports betting industry– to the MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment families,” said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “Caesars Sportsbook is a key player in the growing world of sports betting – and we look forward to utilizing this partnership to further strengthen our brands’ connection with Caesars customers, while also providing the company with significant exposure across our unrivaled set of assets.”

The partnership will bring back “Four Courses with JB Smoove,” an old MSG Networks show that featured the comedian sitting down and chopping it up with athletes and celebrities over a meal. Caesars Sportsbook will sponsor this show and likely have its fingerprints all over an.

Smoove was at the Knicks’ loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night and he alluded to a return of his show during an interview with MSG’s Rebecca Haarlow.

Smoove is a life-long Knicks fan who grew up in Mount Vernon, NY. Anyone who watches live sports has seen the comedian all over Caesars Sportsbook’s commercials lately.

“I am thrilled to be reunited with my friends at MSG Networks,” said JB Smoove, Emmy nominated actor-comedian. “I can see it now: Caesar in the Mecca! A match made in heaven!”

So, what’s the reasoning behind the timing of this partnership? New York is on pace to launch sports betting prior to the start of the NFL playoffs, according to New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr.

Caesars Sportsbook is going to be one of nine operators in the Empire State and they are looking to stake their claim on the territory early.

“Caesars Sportsbook is ready for expansion into New York,” said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. “To partner with these legendary New York brands for compelling creative content and branding uniquely positions us to reach the avid sports fans in the region.”