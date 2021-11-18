The Mets have found their man.

On Thursday evening, the New York Mets announced the club has agreed to a four-year deal with Billy Eppler to be the team’s new general manager.

“Billy has the experience, character and respect of the baseball community that will allow him to attract the players and front office talent to lead the Mets forward,” Mets owner, chairman and CEO Steve Cohen said. “He is a leader who has worked in two of baseball’s biggest markets and his talents and personality will move us closer to my goal of sustained success.”

Eppler, 46, was most recently the general manager of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

If Eppler’s name sounds familiar to New Yorkers, it should. Before joining the Angels, he served as the New York Yankees’ director of professional scouting and assistant general manager.

Eppler’s most recent resume entry will make Mets fans think of Brodie Van Wagenen. In September — two months ago — Eppler joined William Morris Endeavor, the agency that notably represents free agent shortstop Carlos Correa.

Eppler joins the Mets in the midst of free agency already under way and with a potential lockout looming in the next couple weeks. Can he get into the fray and add/re-sign some pieces to get the Mets back into contention before the lockout begins? We’ll see.