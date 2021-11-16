Thor is taking more money to head to Anaheim.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim have lured Noah Syndergaard to the opposite side of the country.

Syndergaard, who received a qualifying offer from the Mets, has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth $21 million from the Halos.

It was a bit of a surprise that the Mets would extend a QO to Syndergaard, who missed most of the last two years because of Tommy John surgery and then a series of other issues this year. An $18.4 million commitment via the QO is a big price tag for a pitcher with health concerns.

The Mets will receive a compensatory draft pick from the Angels.

Syndergaard, 29, was an All-Star in 2016 but has missed time because of injuries in every season since. The Angels are betting on him being a strong compliment to Shohei Ohtani in their rotation.