Have the Mets found their man?

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the New York Mets plan on offering their general manager job to Billy Eppler.

Eppler, 46, was most recently the general manager of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

If Eppler’s name sounds familiar to New Yorkers, it should. Before joining the Angels, he served as the New York Yankees’ director of professional scouting and assistant general manager.

Eppler’s most recent resume entry will make Mets fans think of Brodie Van Wagenen. In September — two months ago — Eppler joined William Morris Endeavor, the agency that notably represents free agent shortstop Carlos Correa.