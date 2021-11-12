The Knicks (7-5) are in Charlotte to take on the Hornets (6-7)
The New York Knicks have been an enigma this season. They are above .500, but can’t seem to develop the consistency that they had in the second half of last season.
Tom Thibodeau is frustrated, but they have a great opportunity to snag another win away from home. New York is 5-1 on the road with impressive wins against the Bulls, Bucks, and Sixers.
The Hornets are a game below .500, but they might be the most exciting team in the NBA. With LaMelo Ball throwing lobs to Miles Bridges, Friday’s game is must-see television.
Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Friday, November 12th, 2021
Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
TV: MSG, Bally Sports Southeast
Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Hornets
New York Knicks: -1.5 (-115) // O 224 (-110) // -125
Charlotte Hornets: +1.5 (-105) // O 224 (-110) // +105
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change.
Injury Report
Knicks:
- Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out
- Nerlens Noel (Right Knee): Questionable
Hornets:
- Vernon Carey Jr. (G League — On Assignment): Out
- Arnoldas Kulboka (G League — Two Way): Out
- Scottie Lewis (G League — Two Way): Out
- JT Thor (G League — On Assignment): Out
- PJ Washington (Left Elbow): Out
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson
Hornets Projected Starting Lineup
PG: LaMelo Ball
SG: Terry Rozier
SF: Gordon Hayward
PF: Miles Bridges
C: Mason Plumlee
