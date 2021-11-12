The Knicks (7-5) are in Charlotte to take on the Hornets (6-7)

The New York Knicks have been an enigma this season. They are above .500, but can’t seem to develop the consistency that they had in the second half of last season.

Tom Thibodeau is frustrated, but they have a great opportunity to snag another win away from home. New York is 5-1 on the road with impressive wins against the Bulls, Bucks, and Sixers.

The Hornets are a game below .500, but they might be the most exciting team in the NBA. With LaMelo Ball throwing lobs to Miles Bridges, Friday’s game is must-see television.

Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, November 12th, 2021

Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

TV: MSG, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Hornets

New York Knicks: -1.5 (-115) // O 224 (-110) // -125

Charlotte Hornets: +1.5 (-105) // O 224 (-110) // +105

Injury Report

Knicks:

Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out

Nerlens Noel (Right Knee): Questionable

Hornets:

Vernon Carey Jr. (G League — On Assignment): Out

Arnoldas Kulboka (G League — Two Way): Out

Scottie Lewis (G League — Two Way): Out

JT Thor (G League — On Assignment): Out

PJ Washington (Left Elbow): Out

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson

Hornets Projected Starting Lineup

PG: LaMelo Ball

SG: Terry Rozier

SF: Gordon Hayward

PF: Miles Bridges

C: Mason Plumlee