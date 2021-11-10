ESNY presents the updated NFL MVP odds ahead of Week 10

The race for the 2021 NFL MVP has been a tight one since the season’s commencement. Every week it seems various candidates put together impressive performances en route to the prestigious honor, which makes betting on the eventual recipient all the more difficult.

But in Week 9, it was actually the opposite. Many of the candidates either constructed poor showings or missed their respective games for one reason or another.

Josh Allen and the Bills lost and so did Matthew Stafford and the Rams. While Kyler Murray (ankle) and Aaron Rodgers (COVID-19) didn’t suit up, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, and Joe Burrow also all suffered defeats.

As a result, the NFL MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook look a tad bit different ahead of Week 10.

MVP Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

Josh Allen +300

Tom Brady +340

Kyler Murray +600

Matthew Stafford +700

Dak Prescott +1000

Aaron Rodgers +1000

Lamar Jackson +1100

Justin Herbert +1200

Ryan Tannehill +3400

Derek Carr +5000

Joe Burrow +5000

Patrick Mahomes +8000

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Josh Allen Remains Favorite Despite Odds Decrease

Did anyone have the Jaguars defeating the Bills on their 2021 NFL bingo card?

Of course you didn’t, because no one is crazy enough to predict an upset of that nature.

But it happened — the Bills put up a stinker in what was an unwatchable game. Jacksonville prevailed by a score of 9-6 for its second victory of the year.

For that, along with his below-average performance, Josh Allen’s FanDuel MVP odds widened from +200 to +300

The fourth-year quarterback threw for just 264 yards and two interceptions in what was one of his worst games of the year. However, he’s still the favorite to win the league’s top individual award.

Does Aaron Rodgers still have a Shot?

Aaron Rodgers missed the Week 9 matchup with the Chiefs for reasons we’ve all read and heard about. Thus, Jordan Love notched his first-career start in what was a 13-7 loss.

Since Rodgers missed the game, does he still have a shot at his second consecutive MVP?

Does he still have a shot to surpass everyone above him despite his FanDuel Sportsbook MVP odds widening from +800 to +1000 from Week 9 to 10?

Does he still have a shot?

Smart Bet: Tom Brady at +340

Betting on the ageless wonder that is Tom Brady to win MVP could be beneficial for your wallet in the long run.

As long as he keeps putting up impressive statistics and the Buccaneers keep winning ballgames, he’ll have a significant chance at winning this award.

We know he’s capable of the former, and given Tampa Bay’s upcoming schedule, the latter task is additionally feasible.

The Bucs play Washington, the Giants, the Colts, and the Falcons in the next four games. They also play the Panthers twice and the Jets in the final three weeks of the regular season.

Derek Carr Running out of Gas?

Last week, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s MVP odds were +2000. But after an underwhelming performance and loss to the Giants this past Sunday afternoon, his odds sit at +5000 ahead of Week 10.

Carr threw two interceptions against Big Blue for his first multi-interception performance of the 2021 season.

The veteran signal-caller now has a ton of ground to cover in order to win the first MVP award of his career.

