The Knicks (7-4) are catching the Milwaukee Bucks (5-6) on the second night of a back-to-back
The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks both have something in common. They are both entering this game after beating the shorthanded 76ers in Philadelphia.
While the Knicks were taking in Duke-Kentucky at MSG, Giannis Antetokounmpo was putting up 31 and 16 on the Sixers. Both the Knicks and Bucks are entering this game with some bumps and bruises.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are going to have a chip on their shoulder on Wednesday night. They let the Knicks come into Milwaukee and steal a win last week. Obviously, Giannis is going to try and return the favor.
Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Wednesday, November 10th, 2021
Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY
TV: MSG
Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks: +3 (-110) // O 215.5 (-110) // +120
New York Knicks: -3 (-110) // O 215.5 (-110) // -140
Injury Report
Bucks:
- Not Yet Submitted
Knicks:
- Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out
- Mitchell Robinson (Hip Flexor): Questionable
- Nerlens Noel (Lower Back): Questionable
Bucks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Jrue Holiday
SG: George Hill
SF: Grayson Allen
PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Bobby Portis
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Taj Gibson
