The Knicks (7-4) are catching the Milwaukee Bucks (5-6) on the second night of a back-to-back

The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks both have something in common. They are both entering this game after beating the shorthanded 76ers in Philadelphia.

While the Knicks were taking in Duke-Kentucky at MSG, Giannis Antetokounmpo was putting up 31 and 16 on the Sixers. Both the Knicks and Bucks are entering this game with some bumps and bruises.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are going to have a chip on their shoulder on Wednesday night. They let the Knicks come into Milwaukee and steal a win last week. Obviously, Giannis is going to try and return the favor.

Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, November 10th, 2021

Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

TV: MSG

Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks: +3 (-110) // O 215.5 (-110) // +120

New York Knicks: -3 (-110) // O 215.5 (-110) // -140

Injury Report

Bucks:

Not Yet Submitted

Knicks:

Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out

Mitchell Robinson (Hip Flexor): Questionable

Nerlens Noel (Lower Back): Questionable

Bucks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Jrue Holiday

SG: George Hill

SF: Grayson Allen

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Bobby Portis

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Taj Gibson