The Knicks (6-4) are traveling to Philadelphia to take on the shorthanded Sixers (8-2)

The New York Knicks are catching a break in the schedule despite the fact that they are heading down I-95 to take on the first-place Philadelphia 76ers.

Philly is going to be without a number of key players on Monday night, including Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe due to health and safety protocols. That’s before we even mention that Ben Simmons is still out for personal reasons.

Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, November 8th, 2021

Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: MSG

Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Sixers

New York Knicks: +1 (-115) // O 213.5 (-110) // -110

Philadelphia 76ers: -1 (-105) // O 213.5 (-110) // -110

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Injury Report

Knicks:

Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out

Mitchell Robinson (Hip Flexor): Questionable

Nerlens Noel (Lower Back): Questionable

76ers:

Joel Embiid (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Danny Green (Left Hamstring): Questionable

Tobias Harris (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Isaiah Joe (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Gran Riller (Left Knee): Out

Ben Simmons (Personal Reasons): Out

Matisse Thybulle (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson

76ers Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Tyrese Maxey

SG: Shake Milton

SF: Seth Curry

PF: Paul Reed

C: Andre Drummond