The Knicks (6-4) are traveling to Philadelphia to take on the shorthanded Sixers (8-2)
The New York Knicks are catching a break in the schedule despite the fact that they are heading down I-95 to take on the first-place Philadelphia 76ers.
Philly is going to be without a number of key players on Monday night, including Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe due to health and safety protocols. That’s before we even mention that Ben Simmons is still out for personal reasons.
Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Monday, November 8th, 2021
Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
TV: MSG
Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Sixers
New York Knicks: +1 (-115) // O 213.5 (-110) // -110
Philadelphia 76ers: -1 (-105) // O 213.5 (-110) // -110
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change.
Injury Report
Knicks:
- Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out
- Mitchell Robinson (Hip Flexor): Questionable
- Nerlens Noel (Lower Back): Questionable
76ers:
- Joel Embiid (Health and Safety Protocols): Out
- Danny Green (Left Hamstring): Questionable
- Tobias Harris (Health and Safety Protocols): Out
- Isaiah Joe (Health and Safety Protocols): Out
- Gran Riller (Left Knee): Out
- Ben Simmons (Personal Reasons): Out
- Matisse Thybulle (Health and Safety Protocols): Out
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson
76ers Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Tyrese Maxey
SG: Shake Milton
SF: Seth Curry
PF: Paul Reed
C: Andre Drummond
