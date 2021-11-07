The Knicks (6-3) will face the Cavaliers (6-4) for the first time this season

The New York Knicks bounced back after two losses with a ridiculous come-from-behind win in Milwaukee on Friday night. The Bucks were no match for the streaking Knicks as Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Derrick Rose all topped the 20-point mark.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are riding a three-game winning streak as they enter New York, but they won’t be at full-strength. Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen are both out due to health and safety protocols.

The Knicks will be keeping Kemba Walker out since this game is the first leg of a back-to-back. Derrick Rose is expected to take his spot in the starting lineup.

Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Sunday, November 7th, 2021

Start Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

TV: MSG

Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers: +7.5 (-110) // O 207.5 (-110) // +250

New York Knicks: -7.5 (-110) // O 207.5 (-110) // -320

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Injury Report

Cavaliers:

Kevin Love (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Lauri Markkanen (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

RJ Nembhard Jr. (G League — Two Way): Out

Isaac Okoro (Left Hamstring): Out

Knicks:

Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out

Kemba Walker (Rest): Out

Cavaliers Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Darius Garland

SG: Collin Sexton

SF: Dean Wade

PF: Evan Mobley

C: Jarrett Allen

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Derrick Rose

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson