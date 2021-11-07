The Knicks (6-3) will face the Cavaliers (6-4) for the first time this season
The New York Knicks bounced back after two losses with a ridiculous come-from-behind win in Milwaukee on Friday night. The Bucks were no match for the streaking Knicks as Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Derrick Rose all topped the 20-point mark.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are riding a three-game winning streak as they enter New York, but they won’t be at full-strength. Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen are both out due to health and safety protocols.
The Knicks will be keeping Kemba Walker out since this game is the first leg of a back-to-back. Derrick Rose is expected to take his spot in the starting lineup.
Let’s take a closer look at the broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Sunday, November 7th, 2021
Start Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY
TV: MSG
Stream: MSGGo App, NBA League Pass
Knicks vs. Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers: +7.5 (-110) // O 207.5 (-110) // +250
New York Knicks: -7.5 (-110) // O 207.5 (-110) // -320
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Injury Report
Cavaliers:
- Kevin Love (Health and Safety Protocols): Out
- Lauri Markkanen (Health and Safety Protocols): Out
- RJ Nembhard Jr. (G League — Two Way): Out
- Isaac Okoro (Left Hamstring): Out
Knicks:
- Luka Šamanić (G League — Two Way): Out
- Kemba Walker (Rest): Out
Cavaliers Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Darius Garland
SG: Collin Sexton
SF: Dean Wade
PF: Evan Mobley
C: Jarrett Allen
Knicks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Derrick Rose
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson
